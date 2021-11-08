Trevena to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15th, 2021

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, prior to the market open on Monday, November 15, 2021.



Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Yoder, Chief Business Officer, Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Barry Shin, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Paul F. Rider, M.D. FACS, FASCRS, Professor of Surgery, Division Chief, Colon & Rectal Surgery, University of South Alabama College of Medicine, will be providing additional remarks around his experience using OLINVYK in his colorectal surgery practice.

Title: Trevena Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Monday, November 15, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Conference

Call Details: Toll-Free: 855-465-0180

International: 484-756-4313

Conference ID: 2279839 The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following links:



Webcast: https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9o7d7xma

The webcast will be available 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry - Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

PR & Media Contact:

Sasha Bennett

Associate Vice President

Clyde Group

Sasha.Bennett@clydegroup.com

(239) 248-3409



