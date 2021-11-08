TELA Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, and the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.



TELA Bio's management is scheduled to present at the following;

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST





Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM GMT The 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference and the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST



Interested parties can access the live and archived webcasts at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The Company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

