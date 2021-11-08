Apollo Names Carletta Ooton Head of ESG for Private Equity

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Carletta Ooton has joined the Firm as Head of ESG for Private Equity and an Operating Partner within Apollo’s Portfolio Performance Solutions (“APPS”) platform. In this new role, Ms. Ooton will look to build on the Firm’s long-standing commitment to ESG by advancing ESG integration and performance across its private equity portfolio.



Matt Nord and David Sambur, Co-Heads of Private Equity, said, “ESG continues to be a critical component of our investment process and a significant value driver for our managed funds’ portfolio companies. We are excited to welcome a dedicated operator of Carletta’s caliber to accelerate the great work our teams are already doing as we look to help management teams build better, more sustainable companies and generate exceptional returns for our investors.”

Aaron Miller, Head of APPS, said, “Carletta’s incredible track record of building industry-leading ESG programs across large and complex organizations will help to unlock tangible, differentiated, and operational performance across our portfolio. As importantly, her experience will help to drive positive social and environmental impact, as we improve operational inefficiencies, such as energy usage, carbon emissions, water consumption and others. We look forward to working with Carletta as we continue to position our Firm as an industry-leader in ESG and further scale our APPS platform.”

Ms. Ooton joins Apollo from Amazon, where she served as Vice President of Product Assurance, Risk and Security since 2014, overseeing several international teams focused on safety, compliance, product quality and global operations. While at Amazon, Ms. Ooton was instrumental in Amazon’s foundational sustainability efforts, including calculating its carbon footprint for the first time and enabling the launch of the Amazon Climate Pledge. As part of her role, Ms. Ooton established Amazon’s sustainability capabilities, including Energy & Environment, Transportation Sustainability, and Sustainability Science in addition to advancing the Social Responsibility, Customer Packaging Experience, and Environment, Health & Safety functions.

Prior to Amazon, Ms. Ooton held a number of operations and sustainability-focused leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company from 2006 to 2014. During her tenure, she led the development and execution of all quality, safety and environmental policies and practices across the company and the Coca-Cola system. Earlier in her career, Ms. Ooton held quality and operational roles at Cott Beverages, Bath & Body Works, Unilever and Tate & Lyle.

Ms. Ooton’s appointment builds on the Firm’s long track record of leadership in ESG reporting and measurement and underscores Apollo’s firmwide commitment to ESG and sustainability integration. Earlier this month, Dave Stangis joined as the Firm’s Chief Sustainability Officer, a newly created role to spearhead sustainability and ESG efforts across the enterprise, and most recently, Michael Kashani joined as Head of ESG for the Firm’s Credit business. Mr. Stangis and Mr. Kashani join a distinguished group of individuals working on ESG initiatives across the Firm. For more information about Apollo’s industry leading ESG platform, please visit https://www.apollo.com/responsibility.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

For Media:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com



