Bitfarms to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on November 18th

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Thursday, November 18th, at 11:30 AM ET. Chief Financial officer, Jeff Lucas and President, Geoffrey Morphy, will be giving the presentation.



Event: Bitfarms Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM PT/ 11:30 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com . Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Bitfarms on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo will feature presentations from the management of approximately 50 technology companies from the US and Israel, covering connectivity, cloud and enterprise software, cybersecurity, streaming media, semiconductors, mobility, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, bitcoin mining, AI, e-commerce, ed-tech, public safety, space-tech and defense. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

Website: www.bitfarms.com

