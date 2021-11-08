Surface Oncology to Participate in the 2021 Annual Cowen IO Next Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Cowen Fifth Annual IO Next Summit on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. ET.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the company's website.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; preclinical). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

619-916-7620

laurence@gilmartinir.com

or

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

858-525-2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media

Chris Railey

Ten Bridge Communications

chris@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-834-0936