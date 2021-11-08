Tecnoglass Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Single-Family Residential Revenues Increased 213% Year-Over-Year, Representing 48% of U.S. Revenues -
- Total Revenues Up 26% Year-Over-Year to a Record $130.4 Million -
- Record Third Quarter Gross Margin of 39.6%, Up 80 Basis Points Year-Over-Year -
- Net Income of $20.9 Million, or $0.44 Per Diluted Share; Adjusted Net Income1 of $21.6 Million, or $0.45 Per Diluted Share -
- Adjusted EBITDA1 Up 36.1% Year-Over-Year to a Record $38.7 Million, or 29.7% of Total Revenues -
- Record Cash Flow From Operations of $32.6 Million -
- Backlog Expands to a Record $576 Million, Up 7.4% Year-Over-Year -
- Increases Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $140 Million to $145 Million on Total Revenues of $485 Million to $495 Million -
BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “I could not be more proud of our exceptional third quarter performance that marked our 4th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and another period of record quarterly revenues and adjusted EBITDA. In addition, continued momentum in our U.S. single-family residential business combined with careful working capital management collectively helped generate our 7th straight quarter of robust cash flow, allowing us to pay down debt while further investing in automation capabilities and capacity enhancements to address expected growth. As a result of our vertically integrated platform and strategic geographic positioning, we continue to enjoy a healthy competitive advantage that has mostly insulated Tecnoglass thus far from widespread supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures affecting our industry. Our structural advantages have allowed us to achieve additional share gains as new and existing customers value our shorter lead times, continuity of product availability and unrelenting commitment to exceptional service. We expect to continue executing our highly profitable growth strategy and generating cash flow to deliver additional value for our shareholders.”
Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “Our proven track record of innovation, strategic footprint expansion, and returns-oriented investments in our operations have distinguished Tecnoglass as a dominant player in the architectural glass market with industry-leading margins. During the third quarter, we were pleased to begin invoicing best-in-class products from our new Multimax product line targeting production homebuilders as well as legacy and new dealers, which further augments our positioning in the U.S. single-family residential market. Additionally, we are encouraged to report a record backlog at quarter end which reflects an increasing number of commercial projects in our pipeline through 2022. As we move forward, we are very pleased with our project pipeline and are excited by the strong momentum in our single-family residential business where we continue to see an immense opportunity for growth and additional share gains. Our strong geographical positioning, innovative product portfolio, and unique vertically integrated model give us confidence in the trajectory of our business.”
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 26.2% to $130.4 million, compared to $103.3 million in the prior year quarter. U.S. revenues of $123.2 million, which represented 94.5% of total revenues, grew 28.8% compared to $95.7 million in the prior year quarter, driven by strong growth in single family residential activity and market share gains. Latam revenue, a majority of which is represented by long-term contracts priced in Colombian Pesos but indexed to the U.S. Dollar, decreased slightly to $7.2 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior year quarter. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a negligible impact on Colombia and total revenues in the quarter.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 grew 28.7% to $51.6 million, representing a 39.6% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $40.1 million, representing a 38.8% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 80 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected greater operating efficiencies and a higher mix of revenue from manufacturing versus installation activity as Tecnoglass increased its mix of single family residential products. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $21.5 million compared to $19.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to higher variable expenses related to ground and marine transportation as well as commission expenses. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A improved to 16.5% compared to 19.3% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher sales and better operating leverage on personnel, professional fees and other fixed expenses.
Net income was $20.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, including an after-tax non-cash foreign exchange transaction gain of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a $3.1 million loss in the third quarter of 2020. As previously disclosed, these non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.
Adjusted net income1 was $21.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted net income of $12.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.
Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, increased 36.1% to $38.7 million, or 29.7% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $28.5 million, or 27.5% of total revenues in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales, a stronger gross margin and operating leverage on SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the third quarter 2021 included $0.8 million in contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year quarter.
Dividend
The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share for the third quarter of 2021, which was paid on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
The Company ended the third quarter of 2021 with total liquidity of approximately $150 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $86.5 million and availability under its committed revolving credit facilities of $65 million. Cash provided by operating activities of $32.6 million improved by $6.4 million compared to the prior year quarter, attributable to higher profitability as well as more efficient inventory and working capital management. Given the Company’s continued growth in adjusted EBITDA1 and strong cash generation, debt leverage continues to trend lower and now stands at 0.9 times LTM net debt to adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 1.9 times in the prior year quarter. Given its strong cashflow generation, the Company voluntarily prepaid $30 million under its Syndicated Term Loan facility during the quarter.
Full Year 2021 Outlook
Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Based on our strong third quarter performance and expectations for a favorable growth environment across our end markets through year-end, we are increasing our full year 2021 growth outlook for revenues and adjusted EBITDA1. We now expect 2021 revenues to grow to a range of $485 million to $495 million. We now anticipate full year adjusted EBITDA1 to increase to a range of $140 million to $145 million, implying year-over-year growth of approximately 46% at the midpoint. We continue to expect that robust demand for our products and services in the U.S. will be the primary driver of these anticipated record full year 2021 results.”
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.
1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|86,520
|$
|66,899
|Investments
|2,038
|2,387
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|100,039
|88,368
|Due from related parties
|8,397
|8,574
|Inventories
|80,142
|80,742
|Contract assets – current portion
|21,927
|26,288
|Other current assets
|18,308
|13,545
|Total current assets
|$
|317,371
|$
|286,803
|Long-term assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|$
|156,864
|$
|152,266
|Deferred income taxes
|2,225
|268
|Contract assets – non-current
|10,742
|10,228
|Due from related parties - long term
|-
|484
|Long-term trade accounts receivable
|4,387
|2,985
|Intangible assets
|3,842
|5,112
|Goodwill
|23,561
|23,561
|Long-term investments
|50,705
|47,535
|Other long-term assets
|4,545
|2,783
|Total long-term assets
|256,871
|245,222
|Total assets
|$
|574,242
|$
|532,025
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|13,047
|$
|1,764
|Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
|74,176
|42,178
|Accrued interest expense
|3
|7,175
|Due to related parties
|2,903
|4,750
|Dividends payable
|1,353
|1,352
|Contract liability – current portion
|34,507
|24,694
|Other current liabilities
|20,985
|9,630
|Total current liabilities
|$
|146,974
|$
|91,543
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|$
|158
|$
|3,170
|Long-term liabilities from related parties
|662
|645
|Contract liability – non-current
|605
|977
|Long-term debt
|189,340
|222,722
|Total long-term liabilities
|190,765
|227,514
|Total liabilities
|$
|337,739
|$
|319,057
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,674,773 and 47,674,773 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|5
|5
|Legal Reserves
|2,273
|2,273
|Additional paid-in capital
|219,290
|219,290
|Retained earnings
|78,711
|34,326
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(64,513
|)
|(43,512
|)
|Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest
|235,766
|212,382
|Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest
|737
|586
|Total shareholders’ equity
|236,503
|212,968
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|574,242
|$
|532,025
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating revenues:
|External customers
|$
|129,738
|$
|102,980
|$
|360,133
|$
|270,676
|Related parties
|672
|329
|2,871
|1,873
|Total operating revenues
|130,410
|103,309
|363,004
|272,549
|Cost of sales
|78,765
|63,188
|217,589
|170,205
|Gross profit
|51,645
|40,121
|145,415
|102,344
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expense
|(13,310
|)
|(10,534
|)
|(36,421
|)
|(29,163
|)
|General and administrative expense
|(8,181
|)
|(9,381
|)
|(25,050
|)
|(24,601
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(21,491
|)
|(19,915
|)
|(61,471
|)
|(53,764
|)
|Operating income
|30,154
|20,206
|83,944
|48,580
|Non-operating income (expenses), net
|139
|(138
|)
|58
|(232
|)
|Equity method income
|1,291
|695
|3,170
|789
|Foreign currency transactions gains (loss)
|188
|(3,066
|)
|333
|(22,223
|)
|Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
|175
|-
|(10,803
|)
|-
|Interest expense and deferred cost of financing
|(2,156
|)
|(6,147
|)
|(8,120
|)
|(17,236
|)
|Income before taxes
|29,791
|11,550
|68,582
|9,678
|Income tax (provision)
|(8,848
|)
|(3,279
|)
|(20,112
|)
|(4,021
|)
|Net income
|$
|20,943
|$
|8,271
|$
|48,470
|$
|5,657
|(Loss) Income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(24
|)
|52
|(151
|)
|97
|Income attributable to parent
|$
|20,919
|$
|8,323
|$
|48,319
|$
|5,754
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|$
|20,943
|$
|8,271
|$
|48,470
|$
|5,657
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(4,023
|)
|(4,024
|)
|(20,843
|)
|(18,945
|)
|Change in fair value derivative contracts
|-
|506
|(159
|)
|(941
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|16,920
|$
|4,753
|$
|27,468
|$
|(14,229
|)
|Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(24
|)
|52
|(151
|)
|97
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to parent
|$
|16,896
|$
|4,805
|$
|27,317
|$
|(14,132
|)
|Basic income per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.18
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.12
|Diluted income per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.18
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.12
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|47,674,773
|46,117,631
|47,674,773
|46,117,631
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|47,674,773
|46,117,631
|47,674,773
|46,117,631
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|48,470
|$
|5,657
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Allowance for bad debts
|1,056
|1,035
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,605
|15,421
|Deferred income taxes
|398
|(7,612
|)
|Equity method income
|(3,170
|)
|(789
|)
|Deferred cost of financing
|994
|1,306
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(25
|)
|158
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|2,333
|-
|Unrealized currency translation losses
|4,582
|24,197
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivables
|(16,961
|)
|6,353
|Inventories
|(8,761
|)
|(5,127
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(2,004
|)
|(686
|)
|Other assets
|(10,210
|)
|12,455
|Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
|41,337
|(14,612
|)
|Accrued interest expense
|(7,172
|)
|(4,678
|)
|Taxes payable
|11,915
|(569
|)
|Labor liabilities
|1,056
|5
|Contract assets and liabilities
|15,583
|18,851
|Related parties
|(1,604
|)
|(341
|)
|CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|$
|93,422
|$
|51,024
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|177
|470
|Purchase of investments
|(63
|)
|(189
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(32,064
|)
|(13,732
|)
|CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|$
|(31,950
|)
|$
|(13,451
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Cash dividend
|(3,932
|)
|(2,533
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment - call premium
|(8,610
|)
|-
|Deferred financing transaction costs
|(91
|)
|-
|Proceeds from debt
|221,135
|17,747
|Repayments of debt
|(247,024
|)
|(30,453
|)
|CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|$
|(38,522
|)
|$
|(15,239
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(3,329
|)
|$
|(765
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH
|19,621
|21,569
|CASH - Beginning of period
|66,899
|47,862
|CASH - End of period
|$
|86,520
|$
|69,431
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|14,124
|$
|18,650
|Income Tax
|$
|9,302
|$
|8,318
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES:
|Assets acquired under credit or debt
|$
|1,641
|$
|919
Revenues by Region
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|Revenues by Region
|United States
|123.237
|95.680
|28.8
|%
|333.923
|253.626
|31.7
|%
|Colombia
|5.234
|5.650
|(7.4
|%)
|21.065
|13.942
|51.1
|%
|Other Countries
|1.939
|1.979
|(2.0
|%)
|8.016
|4.981
|61.0
|%
|Total Revenues by Region
|130.410
|103.309
|26.2
|%
|363.004
|272.549
|33.2
|%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral
|$
|130.571
|$
|103.312
|26.4
|%
|Impact of changes in foreign currency
|(160
|)
|-
|(0.2
|%)
|Total Revenues, as Reported
|$
|130.410
|$
|103.312
|26.2
|%
Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.
A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net (loss) income
|20.943
|8.271
|48.470
|5.657
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(24
|)
|52
|(151
|)
|97
|(Loss) Income attributable to parent
|20.919
|8.323
|48.319
|5.754
|Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)
|(188
|)
|3.066
|(333
|)
|22.223
|Gain on change in fair value of earnout shares liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deferred cost of financing
|Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)
|1.266
|2.356
|3.522
|5.131
|Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium
|-
|-
|8.610
|-
|Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs
|(175
|)
|-
|2.193
|-
|Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments
|8
|389
|155
|1.408
|Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives
|4
|612
|(178
|)
|1.970
|Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate
|(275
|)
|(2.055
|)
|(4.191
|)
|(9.808
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|21.560
|12.691
|58.097
|26.678
|Basic income (loss) per share
|0,44
|0,18
|1,02
|0,12
|Diluted income (loss) per share
|0,44
|0,18
|1,02
|0,12
|Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share
|0,45
|0,28
|1,22
|0,58
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands
|47.675
|46.118
|47.675
|46.118
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands
|47.675
|46.118
|47.675
|46.118
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands
|47.675
|46.118
|47.675
|46.118
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net (loss) income
|20.943
|8.271
|48.470
|5.657
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(24
|)
|52
|(151
|)
|97
|(Loss) Income attributable to parent
|20.919
|8.323
|48.319
|5.754
|Interest expense and deferred cost of financing
|2.156
|6.147
|8.120
|17.236
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|8.848
|3.279
|20.112
|4.021
|Depreciation & amortization
|5.098
|5.214
|15.605
|15.420
|Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)
|(188
|)
|3.066
|(333
|)
|22.223
|Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)
|1.266
|1.073
|3.267
|2.900
|Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium
|-
|-
|8.610
|-
|Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs
|(175
|)
|-
|2.193
|-
|Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) EBITDA adjustments
|813
|742
|2.154
|2.610
|Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives
|4
|612
|(178
|)
|1.970
|Adjusted EBITDA
|38.741
|28.456
|107.869
|72.134