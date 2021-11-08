Adicet Bio to Participate in Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place on November 15-17, 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 4:00 pm ET

A live audio webcast of the of the Stifel presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

