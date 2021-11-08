English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Wednesday 3 November to Friday 5 November:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 0 0 3 November 2021 275 19,473.3800 5,355,180 4 November 2021 280 19,709.5400 5,518,671 5 November 2021 280 19,201.0400 5,376,291 Total 3-5 November 835 16,250,142 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 November 2021* 885 19,461.2478 17,223,204 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 1,720 33,473,346 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 1,720 33,473,346 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 0 0 3 November 2021 2,382 20,459.8100 48,735,267 4 November 2021 2,407 20,694.1600 49,810,843 5 November 2021 2,407 20,071.1000 48,311,138 Total 3-5 November 7,196 146,857,248 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 November 2021* 2,686 20,408.0501 54,816,023 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 9,882 201,673,271 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 9,882 201,673,271

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 103,667 A shares and 445,561 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.83% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

