A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Wednesday 3 November to Friday 5 November:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|0
|0
|3 November 2021
|275
|19,473.3800
|5,355,180
|4 November 2021
|280
|19,709.5400
|5,518,671
|5 November 2021
|280
|19,201.0400
|5,376,291
|Total 3-5 November
|835
|16,250,142
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 November 2021*
|885
|19,461.2478
|17,223,204
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|1,720
|33,473,346
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|1,720
|33,473,346
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|0
|0
|3 November 2021
|2,382
|20,459.8100
|48,735,267
|4 November 2021
|2,407
|20,694.1600
|49,810,843
|5 November 2021
|2,407
|20,071.1000
|48,311,138
|Total 3-5 November
|7,196
|146,857,248
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 November 2021*
|2,686
|20,408.0501
|54,816,023
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|9,882
|201,673,271
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|9,882
|201,673,271
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 103,667 A shares and 445,561 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.83% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 November 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
