Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

København K, DENMARK

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Wednesday 3 November to Friday 5 November:       
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)0 0
3 November 202127519,473.38005,355,180
4 November 202128019,709.54005,518,671
5 November 202128019,201.04005,376,291
Total 3-5 November835 16,250,142
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 November 2021*88519,461.247817,223,204
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)1,720 33,473,346
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)1,720 33,473,346
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)0 0
3 November 20212,38220,459.810048,735,267
4 November 20212,40720,694.160049,810,843
5 November 20212,40720,071.100048,311,138
Total 3-5 November7,196 146,857,248
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 November 2021*2,68620,408.050154,816,023
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)9,882 201,673,271
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)9,882 201,673,271

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 103,667 A shares and 445,561 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.83% of the share capital.                                                                                                                          
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2021