Global Nanotechnology Market, BCC Research

- The market size includes the market of both nanotech products and nanomaterials as well as tools.

- The final market estimates and forecast from industry experts are also aligned in the report.

- The report includes both types and end-use industries for the calculation of overall market size.

- Nanotechnology-based software, solutions and services have not been considered in the report.



Report Includes:

- 33 data tables and 26 additinal tables

- An overview of the global market for nanotechnology

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of market based on region, type, and end user

- Discussion on effect of telecommunication and IT infrastructure in the market growth of nanotechnology

- Identification of nanotechnology advantages in healthcare industry such as in modernization of medical care including diagnostics, surgical devices, disease monitoring, vaccine development, regenerative medicine, and drug delivery; information on cloth-based nanosensors and discussion on how it helps to track and monitor COVID-19 patients

- Coverage of value chain and PESTEL analysis, assessment of new developments in the industry and major investments by federal agencies

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including 3M, Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd., Bruker, eSpin Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

Nanotechnology is an emerging technology which is drawing the attention of a wide range of industries globally.In just a short period, nanotechnology has gained tremendous public investment in research and development, which has simultaneously increased private-sector investments.



Many governments are also developing strategies to promote the development and application of nanotechnology while taking into account the associated risks and uncertainties. Nanotechnology allows for the development and improvement of entirely new products, processes and services.



Nanotechnology has potential application across multiple end-use industry such as aerospace, energy, healthcare and military.In addition, nanotechnology offers new opportunities to improve the monitoring, measurement and management of contaminants in the environment.



For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is involved in researching and developing the benefits of nanotechnology.



Nanotechnology products offers advanced solutions to a wide variety of features associated with diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19.Nanotechnology is being utilized against COVID-19 in the field of biomedical research, including numerous vaccines that uses nanoparticles as an adjuvant based on the encapsulation of the active ingredient of specific drugs.



For COVID-19, nanotechnology is being used in diverse areas such as applications of nanocomposites, nanofibers and nanoparticles into respiratory masks in order to offer higher filtration efficacy, breathability, antiviral properties and washing ability.Nanoproducts are also being used as surface sanitizers and disinfectants and in medical supplies such as wipes, aprons, scrubs, and bandages.



Magnetic nanoparticles are utilized for diagnosis testing to detect SARS-Cov-2 RNA and host antibody response. The nanotechnology market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2021 to reach $REDACTED in 2026 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.

