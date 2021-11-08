Tower Semiconductor Reports Record Revenues and Strong Margins Growth

Third quarter 2021 with 25% total and 40% organic year over year revenue growth

Further Expansion Guided for Fourth Quarter Indicating over $1.6 Billion Annual Revenue Run Rate

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE: TSEM) reports today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $387 million, reflecting another quarter of record revenue for the company, with year over year 40% organic growth and 25% total growth.

Significant year over year (YoY) and quarter over quarter (QoQ) dollar increases in gross profit (60% YoY, 16% QoQ), operating profit (131% YoY, 30% QoQ), and net profit (157% YoY, 27% QoQ).

Record cash from operations of $107 million for the third quarter, demonstrating significant year over year growth of 56% and 15% quarter over quarter, with record shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2021.

Net profit of $39 million for the third quarter, resulting in $0.36 basic and diluted earnings per share and adjusted net profit of $45 million, resulting in adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.42 and $0.41, respectively.

Guides mid-range revenue for 2021 fourth quarter of $410 million, demonstrating fourth quarter year over year 19% total growth and 26% organic growth.

Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, stated: “We are pleased that our strong business planning, followed by our operational execution on capacity expansion initiatives enable us to benefit from current market conditions and to have multiple corridors for revenue and margins increases for the next years. We have strong assurance of growth continuity due to the specific high value markets we chose to participate in, where we have strong customer relationships and mutual market positioning.”

Ellwanger further commented: “We guided to end 2021 breaking $1.5 billion revenue with a fourth quarter annualized run rate greater than $1.6 billion, as compared to a $1.27 billion 2020 revenue. Our initiatives on capacity growth with a richer capability mix, combined with certain pricing initiatives, target more than 15% net profit margins in 2022. Our long-term forecast is very positive, indicating continuous growth for the foreseeable years.”

Third Quarter of 2021 Results Overview

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $387 million, the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history, as compared to $310 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting 25% year over year growth. Organic revenue for the third quarter of 2021, defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab, grew by 40% year over year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $85 million, 60% higher than $53 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and 16% higher than $74 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $44 million, more than double the $19 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and 30% higher than $34 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Net profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $39 million, or $0.36 basic and diluted earnings per share, more than double the net profit of $15 million or $0.14 basic and diluted earnings per share recorded in the third quarter of 2020. This net profit of $39 million is 27% higher than $31 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021, which represented $0.29 basic earnings per share and $0.28 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted Net profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $45 million (as reconciled in the tables below), resulting in adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.42 and $0.41, respectively, as compared to adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.18 and $0.18, respectively for the third quarter of 2020, and as compared to adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.35 and $0.34, respectively for the second quarter of 2021.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was $107 million with investment in fixed assets of $88 million, net. In addition, in the third quarter of 2021, the company repaid $29 million of its debt.

Business Outlook

Tower Semiconductor guides revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be $410 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%. Mid-range revenue guidance represents fourth quarter year over year 19% total growth and 26% organic growth.

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial information included in the tables below includes unaudited condensed financial data. Some of the financial information in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, which we describe in this release as “adjusted” financial measures, are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our Company. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding one or both of the following: (1) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (2) compensation expenses in respect of equity grants to directors, officers, and employees. These adjusted financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the adjusted financial measures, as well as a reconciliation between the adjusted financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures. As used and/ or presented in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, as well as calculated in the tables herein, the term Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) consists of net profit in accordance with GAAP, excluding financing and other income (expense), net, taxes, non-controlling interest, depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. EBITDA is reconciled in the tables below from GAAP operating profit. EBITDA is not a required GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Net Cash, as used and/ or presented in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, is comprised of cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities less debt amounts as presented in the balance sheets included herein. The term Net Cash is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash, debt, operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Free Cash Flow, as used and/ or presented in this release and/ or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/ or results of the Company, is calculated to be net cash provided by operating activities (in the amounts of $107 million, $93 million and $69 million for the three months periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively) less cash used for investments in property and equipment, net (in the amounts of $88 million, $56 million and $67 million for the three months periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively). The term Free Cash Flow is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy by STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,503 $ 215,755 $ 211,683 Short-term deposits 315,964 323,713 310,230 Marketable securities 190,523 189,489 188,967 Trade accounts receivable 144,878 144,868 162,100 Inventories 220,668 209,306 199,126 Other current assets 43,653 39,929 30,810 Total current assets 1,127,189 1,123,060 1,102,916 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 39,157 41,453 40,699 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 879,323 859,589 839,171 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 17,581 16,978 17,962 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 91,786 91,312 93,401 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,155,036 $ 2,132,392 $ 2,094,149 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 105,414 $ 104,062 $ 106,513 Trade accounts payable 92,989 100,426 96,940 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 31,866 19,608 10,027 Other current liabilities 69,796 78,411 59,432 Total current liabilities 300,065 302,507 272,912 LONG-TERM DEBT 212,271 234,500 283,765 LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES 39,074 32,047 25,451 EMPLOYEE RELATED LIABILITIES 15,959 15,958 15,833 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 28,211 29,771 41,286 TOTAL LIABILITIES 595,580 614,783 639,247 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,559,456 1,517,609 1,454,902 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,155,036 $ 2,132,392 $ 2,094,149







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 386,706 $ 362,138 $ 310,212 COST OF REVENUES 301,330 288,383 256,751 GROSS PROFIT 85,376 73,755 53,461 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 21,591 21,081 19,569 Marketing, general and administrative 19,620 18,671 14,803 41,211 39,752 34,372 OPERATING PROFIT 44,165 34,003 19,089 FINANCING AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET (2,714) (484) (565) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 41,451 33,519 18,524 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (1,084) (2,202) (2,798) NET PROFIT 40,367 31,317 15,726 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,282) (451) (528) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 39,085 $ 30,866 $ 15,198 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares 108,354 108,043 107,475 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares 109,825 109,629 108,500 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 39,085 $ 30,866 $ 15,198 Stock based compensation 5,451 5,971 3,460 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 505 492 490 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 45,041 $ 37,329 $ 19,148 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.18







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 1,096,058 $ 920,473 COST OF REVENUES 867,113 756,764 GROSS PROFIT 228,945 163,709 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 63,015 58,407 Marketing, general and administrative 55,282 47,648 118,297 106,055 OPERATING PROFIT 110,648 57,654 FINANCING AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET (11,040) (847) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 99,608 56,807 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE), NET 2,590 (3,576) NET PROFIT 102,198 53,231 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (3,925) (1,961) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 98,273 $ 51,270 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.91 $ 0.48 Weighted average number of shares 108,114 107,083 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.90 $ 0.47 Weighted average number of shares 109,640 108,311 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 98,273 $ 51,270 Stock based compensation 16,328 11,798 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,488 1,293 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 116,089 $ 64,361 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.07 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.59







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 44,165 $ 34,003 $ 19,089 Depreciation of fixed assets 63,021 58,474 56,131 Stock based compensation 5,452 5,971 3,460 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 504 492 490 EBITDA $ 113,142 $ 98,940 $ 79,170 Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $ 110,648 $ 57,654 Depreciation of fixed assets 178,119 162,790 Stock based compensation 16,329 11,798 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,487 1,293 EBITDA $ 306,583 $ 233,535







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 215,755 $ 215,581 $ 258,793 Net cash provided by operating activities 106,974 93,250 68,612 Investments in property and equipment, net (87,714) (56,184) (66,862) Exercise of options 46 -- 272 Debt repaid, net (29,211) (19,769) (26,355) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (597) (68) 2,227 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net 6,250 (17,055) (28,983) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 211,503 $ 215,755 $ 207,704 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 211,683 $ 355,561 Net cash provided by operating activities 287,637 203,551 Investments in property and equipment, net (193,313) (192,306) Exercise of options 410 1,486 Debt repaid, net (78,355) (55,552) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (4,143) 2,733 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (12,416) (107,769) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 211,503 $ 207,704







TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit for the period $ 102,198 $ 53,231 $ 40,367 $ 31,317 $ 15,726 Adjustments to reconcile net profit for the period to net cash provided by operating activities: Income and expense items not involving cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 197,017 177,576 69,482 65,482 60,277 Effect of exchange rate differences on debentures (1,215) (82) 779 1,798 828 Other expense (income), net (1,286) (332) 1,941 1,758 558 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 12,044 10,260 (678) 18,996 11,556 Other assets (13,169) (2,508) (4,186) (16,065) (7,630) Inventories (28,037) (10,691) (12,553) (12,077) 6,689 Trade accounts payable (16,668) (23,249) (2,100) (5,302) (10,299) Deferred revenue and customers' advances 35,495 (3,094) 19,288 (3,133) (596) Other current liabilities 11,609 (103) (8,087) 12,612 (10,832) Long-term employee related liabilities 97 3,847 (43) 247 1,793 Deferred tax, net and other long-term liabilities (10,448) (1,304) 2,764 (2,383) 542 Net cash provided by operating activities 287,637 203,551 106,974 93,250 68,612 CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments in property and equipment, net (193,313) (192,306) (87,714) (56,184) (66,862) Investments in deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (12,416) (107,769) 6,250 (17,055) (28,983) Net cash used in investing activities (205,729) (300,075) (81,464) (73,239) (95,845) CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES Debt repaid, net (78,355) (55,552) (29,211) (19,769) (26,355) Exercise of options 410 1,486 46 -- 272 Net cash used in financing activities (77,945) (54,066) (29,165) (19,769) (26,083) EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE (4,143) 2,733 (597) (68) 2,227 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (180) (147,857) (4,252) 174 (51,089) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 211,683 355,561 215,755 215,581 258,793 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 211,503 $ 207,704 $ 211,503 $ 215,755 $ 207,704













