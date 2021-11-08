New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibody Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0801344/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst analyzes and makes projections of each market and its applications, along with an analysis of the regulatory environment, new products, and technological advances. Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and profiles of leading companies in the antibody drug industry, such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co.



The report covers the major markets of the U.S., Europe, and the emerging markets in India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and others.



Monoclonal antibodies are protein-based therapies/drugs that are finding growing use in the treatment of chronic diseases.This report focuses on the global market for antibody drug products and provides an updated review on their applications in various disease sectors.



The overall market for antibody drug products includes four main areas of applications: autoimmune diseases; solid tumors; lymphoma and leukemia; and other diseases such as asthma, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular diseases.



The report covers technology trends, including the human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA) problem caused by murine antibodies and how it was resolved by replacing murine antibodies with chimeric, human, and humanized antibodies.



This report excludes polyclonal antibodies, screening kits and diagnostic uses of mAbs. It also excludes the research applications of mAbs and therapeutic antibodies for veterinary use.



- 30 data tables and 29 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for antibody drugs and related applications and technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential for antibody drugs by type, application, and region

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

- Details of antibody functions, its comparison with antigen, and description of monoclonal antibodies, their history, advantages and disadvantages, types, manufacturing technologies and applications

- Coverage of new approvals, recalls, safety alerts and clinical trials of monoclonal antibodies and information on technical issues related to human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA), and factors affecting mAB drugs

- Information about major technologies for the formulation of antibody drugs and assessment of their relation to biotechnology, immunology, pharmaceuticals, and biodefense companies

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc., and Merck & Co.



Summary:

Antibody drugs are created through the use of modern scientific techniques such as genetic engineering and recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology. They are produced by living cells and organisms such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), yeast, mammalian cells, etc. These protein drugs have gained in significance due to the increase in the number of chronic diseases such as asthma, multiple sclerosis and arthritis, and fatal diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The antibody drug industry has grown globally due to its pivotal role in the treatment of life-threatening diseases. This report analyzes and assesses the therapeutic applications of antibodies such as mAbs in human medicine,

including the combination of mAbs when they are attached to cytotoxic agents, such as antibody drug conjugates.



Genetic engineering technology has made it possible to produce these protein molecules with modified features.Owing to its high specificity and low immunogenicity, protein therapeutics is widely used to treat various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis.



Increasing R&D, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of various diseases and the growing population of baby-boomers are the driving forces for the monoclonal antibody market.



Leading manufacturers of mAbs include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. and AbbVie Inc. Novel antibody drugs increasingly are being investigated and developed due to advances in technology. Approaches such as the development of antibody drug conjugates and bi-specific antibodies that attack the proteins present inside a cancerous cell are the present-day outlook of R&D of therapies. These therapies suppress the further progression of diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis, Crohn’s disease, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), etc.



The global antibody drug market reached $REDACTED billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.Human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are the largest segment in terms of revenue, followed by other mAb categories such as humanized, chimeric and murine.



The use of mAbs in therapeutics such as oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases should increase during the forecast period, although this market is likely to face competition from the entry of follow-on-biologics and biosimilars.The market increase also stems from the industry’s strong pipeline with many late-stage developmentmolecules.



The U.S. leads the antibody drugs market. Follow-on-biologics and price pressures are the major threats for the market. A rapid increase in medical technologies, improved diagnosis of disease and the expansion of healthcare in emerging markets are expected to positively impact the market. Also, the impact of COVID-19 has boosted growth in the antibody market as many monoclonal antibodies have granted emergency use authorization and approval for the treatment of COVID-19.



The market for antibody drugs is divided into four types of diseases: autoimmune diseases, solid tumors, lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma, and other diseases such as asthma, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases and others. In 2020, the largest Shares of the antibody drug market belonged to oncology (solid and hematological malignancies) with REDACTED%, followed by autoimmune diseases with REDACTED%.

