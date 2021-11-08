New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antifungal Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212016/?utm_source=GNW

The key objective is also to conduct and provide an analysis of the market value, growth rates, market shares and market development, and examine the market dynamics and market factors influencing the growth and development of this market.



This report also looks at the challenges and potential threats facing the industry and the factors influencing the market shares of the major market suppliers as well as smaller manufacturers in local markets. The emphasis of this report is to provide the reader with -

- A detailed analysis of the revenues and forecasts for the global antifungal drug market with a more-detailed analysis and forecast of the revenues for the global market sub-divided by major market sub-segments by geographic region and selected country.

- A detailed analysis of the global market shares together with a more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic regions and selected country.



In addition, this analysis provides:

- A detailed review of the current products, their indications and availability for all of the market segments identified.

- Profiles of the individual market sub-segments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market sub-segments.

- A review of the major market opportunities through the recognition of specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities

- Brief descriptions of the historical development for each of the major market segments.

- Profiles of the leading suppliers of antifungal drugs, together with related information about specific products.



The study will allow the reader to:

- Evaluate the effect of strategic factors, such as technology-driven change and industry consolidation, for the antifungal drug market.

- Investigate the current market dynamics that are driving change in the antifungal drug market.

- Assess future growth opportunities in the antifungal drug market.

- Review the main products in each sector and plan a product-entry strategy in line with the strengths and weaknesses of the competition.Realize an individual company’s position in the market and gain insight into the future of the market and the opportunities that exist.



The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status, and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.



Report Includes:

- 107 data tables and 30 additional tables

- An updated review of the current and future potential for the global markets for antifungal drugs

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for antifungal drugs, regulatory scenario, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

- Comparative study of the two primary segments of antifungal medications – prescription antifungal drugs and over the counter (OTC) antifungal drugs – and issues facing the use of these products

- Review of antifungal agents and their classification based on the mechanism of action, approved therapeutic products and relevant patents with their expiration dates

- Information pertaining to R&D efforts, breakthrough therapy innovations, clinical trials of novel drug developments, their technologies and intended clinical applications

- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG and Perrigo Company PLC



Summary:

The global market for antifungal drugs, as defined in the market segmentation described and divided into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, was valued at $13.9 billion in 2020.



The value of the global market increased to an estimated $14.5 billion by 2021 and by the end of the forecast period is predicted to reach $17.9 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.



BCC Research’s goal in conducting this study was to determine the current status of the global human antifungal market and assess its growth potential over the five-year period from 2019 to 2024.This report covers approved human therapeutics, with a heavy focus on therapeutics in early development.



In the last five years, there has been a decrease in the number of patent applications filed in this area. Between 1990 and 1999, there were six U.S. patents granted—evidence of the evolution of drug resistance and an increasing mortality rate.



These new molecular and biological entities are from traditional pharmaceutical sources, naturally derived synthetic chemicals and biological sources, as well as the “herbal natural folk medicine” marketplace.If an approved or well-known medicine is being studied in combination with another molecular entity, it is considered a new therapy and often has been included for review.



New drug and patent applications are presented as the study focuses on new methods of drug administration, drug clinical trials, and discovery and development.



It should be noted that there is a strong emphasis on early research due to the critical need for new and more effective medicines; hence, BCC Research is including a section of medicines intended for human utilization that are in clinical testing, as well as information on new and novel in vitro therapies. More than 98% of medicines at the preclinical level are terminated prior to their utilization in humans, and the research in this area is vast.



We are limiting this research to therapies that depict a positive result or that represent a rare and novel approach worthy of further review from R&D groups.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212016/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________