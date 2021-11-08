Global Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Bayspec, Bruker and Gasometrix Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market by Application (Homeland Security, Military & Defence, Environmental Monitoring, Emergency/Rapid Response & Disaster Management, Narcotics Detection, Chemical Leak Detection, Forensics), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile mass spectrometers market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 404 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4%.

Product architecture & ease of use and technological advancements are high growth prospects for the mobile mass spectrometer market during the forecast period. However, technical limitations related to product efficacy and high instrumentation cost hinder the growth of mobile mass spectrometers.

The environmental testing segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

With increasing awareness and growing public emphasis on effective environmental protection, various government agencies across the globe are investing in environmental protection R&D. Regulatory agencies have introduced various programs to generate awareness and set testing specifications to ensure the safety of the environment and reduce the health risks associated with a polluted environment. For instance, in November 2020, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Government of Canada, released national regulations to reduce pollution from petroleum and petrochemical facilities across the country. Further, in 2019, the EPA collaborated with China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), formerly the Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP), to equip China to develop and implement its environmental protection programs, policies, and laws.

North America: The dominating market in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.

North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with the rapid adoption of portable and technologically advanced techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest market share in the mobile mass spectrometers market in 2020. A number of factors, such as growing greater government focus on narcotics detection and homeland security and the opioid crisis are driving the growth of the North American mobile mass spectrometers market globally. Moreover, in the North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Major Drivers

4.1.2 Key Restraints

4.1.3 Key Growth Opportunities

4.2 COVID-Specific Trends

4.3 Global Pricing Trend Analysis (As of 2020)

4.4 Global Patent Analysis

5 Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Value Data, by Application (USD Million; 2019 - 2026)

5.1 Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market, by Application

6 Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Value Data, by Region (USD Million; 2019 - 2026)

6.1 Global

6.2 North America

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Italy

6.3.5 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 South Korea

6.4.4 Rest of APAC

6.5 Rest of World

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Share by Major Player

7.1.1 Major Global Players for Mobile Mass Spectrometers (2020)

7.2 Detailed Mapping of Major Brands

7.3 Major Strategic Developments Undertaken by Leading Vendors During 2018-2021

8 Company Profiles

8.1 1st Detect

8.2 908 Devices

8.3 Bayspec

8.4 Bruker

8.5 Ess

8.6 Teledyne Flir LLC.

8.7 Fluid Inclusion Technologies

8.8 Focused Photonics

8.9 Gasometrix

8.10 Guangzhou Hexin Instrument Co., Ltd.

8.11 Hiden Analytical

8.12 Inficon

8.13 Kore Technology

8.14 Masstech

8.15 PerkinElmer

8.16 Purdue University

8.17 Purspec

9 Appendix

