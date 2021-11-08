BW Ideol: Invitation to third quarter 2021 presentation 16 November

BW Ideol AS will publish its operational update for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday 16 November. The press release and presentation material will be available on the Company's website at the same time.

The Company will hold a live webcast presentation in connection with the operational update on the same day at 15:00 CET. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

The webcast will be available by following this link: https://bit.ly/3bN4B45

Alternatively, dial the following number: +47 21 40 42 22 (Phone Conference ID: 649 449 492#).

About BW Ideol:

BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind-farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

