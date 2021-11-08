Global $10.3 Billion Sports Medicine Technologies and Markets to 2026 Featuring Anika Therapeutics, Bioventus, DePuy Synthes, Emcyte, Medtronic, Orthofix, Smith & Nephew, and Stryker

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Medicine: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market for the sports medicine market should grow from $7.7 billion in 2021 to $10.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
The body reconstruction and repair products in the sports medicine market should grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $7.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The body support and recovery products in the sports medicine market should grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
Sports medicine is a multidisciplinary field that integrates dedicated and specialized medical care and rehabilitation treatment for a wide range of injuries and conditions related to sports and other intense physical activities. The field is also focused on 'preventive care' to enable athletes to reduce the incidence of injuries and better manage their health before their physical problems advance to a state that can only be treated via an intervention such as surgery.
Studies conducted over the past few years point to an increase in physical activity among both children and adults worldwide. More people are playing sports and/or engaging in other intense physical activities to promote and maintain their health as well as for recreation and fun. The growing active population has triggered a spike in the number of sports injuries.
Moreover, with the growing popularity of sports, an increasing number of people are pursuing sports as a career option and training hard to excel in their careers. Overuse of any repetitive stress injuries can lead to soft tissue injuries such as cartilage damage, torn rotator cuff, meniscus tears, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, etc. With a growing active population, the demand for sports medicine products is also increasing.
Sports medicine has witnessed significant procedural and technological innovation in the past decade. This has taken treatment in sports medicine to the next level. From reducing injuries to improving performance results, the field of sports medicine has made incredible progress since its beginnings in ancient Rome and Greece.
Innovations in surgical techniques such as arthroscopy have brought a radical change to the sports medicine industry. Many innovative solutions have been launched that uniquely incorporate different treatment modalities (mechanical, biological and electromagnetic) to achieve desired clinical outcomes, such as injury prevention, return to performance protocols, effective repair, and rehabilitation for both amateur and professional athletes.
Given the increasing focus on participation in sports and active lifestyles, the market is poised for significant growth in the next five to six years.
The market is experiencing significant growth primarily driven by an increasing incidence of sports injuries and the continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities. Lack of trained sports medicine professionals and the high cost of sports medicine procedures are major restraining factors in the market.
Report Includes
- An updated review of the global markets for sports medicine products and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall sports medicine market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region
- Discussion of emerging trends and advancements in the product pipeline of the sports medicine market, as well as new approaches to deal with injuries and conditions related to sports and other intense physical activities
- Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), recent developments, technology updates, industry structure, regulatory approvals, and other significant factors affecting the global sports medicine market growth
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market for sports medicine products
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, DePuy Synthes, Emcyte Corp., Medtronic PLC, Orthofix, Smith & Nephew PLC, and Stryker Corp.,
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Sports Injuries
- Types of Sports Injuries
- Trends in Sports Injuries
- Overview of Sports Medicine
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown, by Product Type
- Overview
- Body Reconstruction and Repair Products
- Product Types
- Body Support and Recovery Products
- Product Types
- Accessories
- Global Market for Sports Medicine Products, by Type
- Global Market for Body Reconstruction and Repair Products, by Type
- Global Market for Body Support and Recovery Products, by Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application
- Overview
- Therapeutic Applications
- Knee Injuries
- Shoulder Injuries
- Foot, Ankle and Thigh Injuries
- Elbow, Wrist and Hand Injuries
- Hip Injuries
- Back and Spine Injuries
- Other Injuries
- Global Market for Sports Medicine Products, by Application
- Knee Injuries
- Shoulder Injuries
- Foot, Ankle and Thigh injuries
- Elbow, Wrist and Hand injuries
- Hip Injuries and Back and Spine injuries
- Other Injuries
- Global Market for Body Reconstruction and Repair Products, by Application
- Global Market for Body Support and Recovery Products, by Application
- Global Market for Sports Medicine Accessories, by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Region
- Overview
- North America
- North America Sports Medicine Products Market, by Type
- North America Sports Medicine Products Market, by Country
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Approvals and New Developments
- Approvals
- Overview
- Premarket (PMA) Approvals
- 510(K) Clearances
- Biologics License Application (BLA) Approvals
- 361 HCT/Ps Regulatory Pathways
- New Developments
- Body Reconstruction and Repair
- Body Support and Recovery
Chapter 8 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Popularity of Sports and Exercise
- Growing Commercialization of Sports
- Procedural and Technological Innovation
- Growing Popularity and Acceptance of Orthobiologic Solutions
- Emerging Markets
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- High Cost of Capital Equipment Solutions and Orthopedic Implants
- Stringent Regulatory Environment
- Reimbursement Policies
- Pricing Pressure
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Body Reconstruction and Repair Products
- Market Overview
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Marketed Products
- Body Support and Recovery Products and Accessories
- Market Overview
- Global Company Ranking
- Recent Deals and Acquisitions in the Sports Medicine Products Market
Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Key Body Reconstruction and Repair Products Companies
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Bioventus Llc
- Conmed Corp.
- Depuy Synthes
- Emcyte Corp.
- FH Ortho S.A.S.
- Medacta International Sa
- Medtronic Plc
- Orteq Sports Medicine Ltd.
- Orthofix Medical Inc.
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.
- Ossur Hf
- Ottobock Se & Co. Kgaa
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Xiros Ltd.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Key Body Support And Recovery Products Companies
- Bauerfeind Ag
- Breg Inc.
- Cramer Sports Medicine
- DJO LLC
- Dynatronics Corp.
- Essity
- Medco Sports Medicine
- Medi-Dyne Healthcare Products Ltd.
- Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.
- Sigvaris Inc.
- United Sports Brands
