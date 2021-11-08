NFI’s ARBOC named in two-year cooperative contract with California’s MBTA via Distributor Creative Bus Sales

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (“ARBOC”), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mobility solutions, today announced a two-year contract with Morongo Basin Transit Authority (“MBTA”) executed on its behalf by ARBOC distributor Creative Bus Sales. The contract, which includes up to three one-year extensions, will be available to participating members of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (“CALACT”) to make purchases of ARBOC vehicles.



CALACT is the largest state transit association in the United States, with over 300 members dedicated to professional excellence and advocacy for effective community transportation.

“Today’s announcement is another example of cooperatives working together to efficiently deploy mobility at scale,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “NFI is pleased to support this cooperative contract facilitating procurement across the state of California, but more importantly, to continue expanding ARBOC’s leading low-floor solutions into communities across California who depend on fully accessible transit and shuttle services.”

The contract, which includes ARBOC’s Mobility, Independence, Freedom, and for the first time, the Equess, was placed through ARBOC distributor Creative Bus Sales and provides CALACT members direct access to purchase a variety of transit vehicles.

“We are excited to partner with Creative Bus Sales in providing fully accessible mobility to members of CALACT,” said Doug Minix, General Manager, ARBOC. “Since inception, ARBOC has built over 4,000 low-floor and cutaway vehicles and continues to lead the market in accessible mobility for everyone. Today, we expand reach into California by offering a wider line up of ARBOC vehicles through this innovative purchasing cooperative than ever before.”

The MBTA/CALACT contract offers a federal and California State compliant purchasing solution allowing agencies to select a vehicle that best meets their respective transit needs. ARBOC was first awarded vehicles through the purchasing cooperative in 2011 and has since sold over 200 vehicles into the State of California through the contract. As agencies make new purchases through this cooperative contract, they will be added to NFI’s backlog.

NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About ARBOC

ARBOC is North America’s low-floor, body-on-chassis (“cutaway”) bus leader serving transit, paratransit and shuttle applications. With more than 4,000 buses produced, ARBOC leads the low-floor cutaway bus market providing unsurpassed passenger accessibility and comfort. Providing Equal Access for Everyone®, ARBOC offers a medium-duty bus for transit and shuttle applications, the Equess, as a diesel or CNG, or the Equess CHARGE™, as its first zero-emission battery-electric bus. Further information is available at www.arbocsv.com.

