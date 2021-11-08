Mindset Pharma Announces Poster Presentation of Preclinical Data for Benchmarking Next-Generation Psychedelics at Neuroscience 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical benchmarking data for the Company’s optimized psilocybin analog, MSP-1014, compared to first generation psychedelic compounds at Society for Neuroscience (SFN) 50th Annual Meeting: Neuroscience 2021 to be held virtually on November 8-11, 2021.



The poster titled, “Characterisation of Behavioural, Safety and Pharmacokinetics Properties of Psilocybin and Psilocin in Rodents,” will be presented by Dr. Guy Higgins, member of Mindset’s Scientific Advisory Board and Chief Scientific Officer of InterVivo Solutions, on Monday, November 8th at 1:00 p.m. ET. The presentation includes data on the pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic relationship between behaviors associated with the 5-HT2A receptor engagement induced by psilocybin and psilocin. Mindset’s previously announced efficacy and safety data on its psilocybin analog, MSP-1014, will be featured in the presentation.

Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindset, said, “Mindset has developed an impressive library of preclinical data measuring the safety and efficacy of psychedelic drugs and our next-generation analogs. The presentation of Mindset’s data at the prestigious SFN annual meeting signifies an important recognition by the scientific community that we are applying rigorous standards and protocols for our preclinical studies. We remain committed to sharing our findings with the goal of advancing the industry’s understanding of the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic drugs and their potential to address a range of central nervous system disorders.”

About MSP-1014

MSP-1014 is a differentiated psilocybin-based from Mindset’s Family 1 of novel, patent-pending psychedelic compounds. MSP-1014 was the first drug candidate identified by the Company to progress towards human clinical trials for Treatment-Resistant Depression and End-of-Life Cancer Angst after displaying high rates of success through a comprehensive range of specialized preclinical in vitro and in vivo tests.

About Mindset Pharma

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

‍Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized bywords such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

