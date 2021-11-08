Rekor Systems Commends Unprecedented Investment in US Transportation Infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, commended the emphasis on transportation infrastructure in the American Jobs Plan legislation released this week.

“The need to modernize the nation’s transportation infrastructure has been long evident and the time is right now to rebuild quickly, intelligently, efficiently and cost effectively. Smart infrastructure can be an incredibly powerful agent in making our communities safer, cleaner and more equitable places to live and work,” said Robert A. Berman, CEO of Rekor Systems. “As we’ve seen proven in numerous recent installations and pilot projects, intelligent infrastructure can be readily deployed, helping federal, state and local departments and agencies across the country rapidly address a full spectrum of priorities from public safety and transportation to emissions reductions and insurance compliance.”

Rekor’s proven intelligent infrastructure solutions are highly cost competitive and have been designed for rapid implementation. They are currently being deployed and are already helping battle traffic congestion, improve forecasting, estimate emissions from real-time data, and increase public safety across the nation.

Rekor’s safety and efficiency impact by the numbers:

18% reduction in primary crashes on monitored roads

21% increase in incidents identified

9.71% decrease in emissions within the area affected by an incident

9-minute reduction in incident identification time

41,547 previously uninsured vehicles registered with OK UVED program since January 2021



Berman continued, “We know these real-time solutions drive improved traffic flow, safety, sustainability and economic development. The enactment of this infrastructure bill provides an unprecedented opportunity for us to rapidly accelerate the development of safer and more efficient communities throughout the country. This legislation takes a major step forward toward ensuring that these public benefits are delivered to all Americans.”



About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.



