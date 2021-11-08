FTI Consulting Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 2030.



The Company will identify emission reduction targets for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as business travel, in 2022 and intends to work toward having these goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”). The commitment was made as part of FTI Consulting’s inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report, which explains the Company’s approach to its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities, programs, policies, practices and goals.

FTI Consulting will move toward reaching its net-zero GHG emissions goal in part through its environmental sustainability efforts. These ongoing activities include reducing global office square footage per employee, addressing sustainable guidelines for new office buildouts, educating employees on traveling with increased efficiency, encouraging greener travel, and providing employees with the technology and equipment needed to reduce travel where appropriate.

“We at FTI Consulting aspire to create long-term, sustainable value through ESG-related initiatives for all stakeholders — our people, our clients, our shareholders and our communities,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “Though we recognize there is more work to do, we are inspired by the collective contributions by our colleagues across the globe this past year.”

As a participant to the United Nations’ Global Compact (“UNGC”), FTI Consulting supports the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. The Company works to support these principles and applicable UN Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) through client work, pro bono engagements and philanthropic efforts, which are discussed in the Corporate Sustainability Report, with a particular focus on the UN SDGs that most closely align with the Company’s corporate sustainability strategy: Good Health and Well-Being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Reduced Inequalities; Climate Action; and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

FTI Consulting’s Corporate Sustainability Report describes Company-specific sustainability initiatives that seek to align with established reporting frameworks and standards, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”). The Company also has submitted its response to the Carbon Disclosure Project (“CDP”) Climate Change questionnaire for 2021.

The report also describes the Company’s previously stated goals to attract, develop and promote leading professionals in the market, including:

Reaching 165 female Senior Managing Directors by 2025, an increase of 65% compared to 2020.

Reaching 120 underrepresented minority Senior Managing Directors by 2025, more than twice the number compared to 2020.

Extending the Company’s 50/50 gender-balanced hiring target from the campus and graduate level to include Consultant and Senior Consultant levels.



The FTI Consulting 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report is available here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements and Website References

The information and opinions contained in this release are provided as of the date of this release unless otherwise indicated and are subject to change without notice. We do not undertake to update or revise any such statements as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise, and regardless of any historical practice of doing so. This release represents our current practices or policy and intent and is not intended to create legal rights or obligations. This report may contain or incorporate by reference public information not separately reviewed, approved, or endorsed by us and no representation, warranty, or undertaking is made by us as to the accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of such information. Inclusion of information in this release is not an indication that the subject or information is material to our business, results of operations, or financial position. Website references and hyperlinks are provided in this release for convenience only, and the contents of such websites are not being incorporated into this release.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, initiatives, commitments, prospects, future events and other information that is not historical, including discussions of the Company's targets, aspirations, initiatives and other actions or data related to matters of corporate social responsibility, the environment and climate change, human capital management, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. When used in this release, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “commits” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, commitments and estimates are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, commitments and estimates will be achieved. Forward-looking statements do not reflect guarantees or promises that these goals and other aspirations or statements will be met or realized. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, commitments and estimates due to a variety of factors, including assumptions not being realized or changing, scientific or technological developments, evolving sustainability strategies, evolving standards and disclosure controls and procedures, changes in carbon markets, evolving government regulations and investor expectations, our expansion into new services, technologies, and geographic regions, or other changes in circumstances, as well as the factors described under the heading “Item 1A, Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so. The standards of measurement and performance contained in this release are developing and based on current assumptions, plans and expectations, and no assurance can be given that any assumption, intention, plan, objective, goal, strategy, initiative, commitment, prospect or event set forth in this release can or will be achieved.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

