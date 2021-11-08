ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Authorized as a Business Expansion Service Provider for JD.com

BEIJING, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary ChinaNet Online (Guangdong) Technology Co., Ltd. was authorized by JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD) (“JD”) as a business expansion service provider for JD’s WanDianBao business. WanDianBao is a micro service for JD online stores. It can assist enterprises to quickly and conveniently start the e-commerce marketing model and occupy the market.



JD, positioned as a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, is one of the two largest B2C online retailers in China by trading volume and revenue, and the first integrated e-commerce platform in China to list on the stock market in the United States. As of the first quarter of 2021, JD’s platform has nearly 500 million active users, covering retail, technology, logistics, health, insurance, development and overseas fields. In addition, it is a member of the Fortune Global 500.

ZW Data was authorized as WanDianBao’s business development services provider, including business expansion and customer services. We can add blockchain resume services to JD’s microservices to help microshops use the blockchain to increase the authenticity and trust for their products. ZW Data assists WanDianBao in establishing relationships with tens of thousands of merchants through inbound and outbound traffic, especially through private domain traffic, gathering potential customers interested in joining, and building a huge resource pool. In addition, combined with the capabilities of WanDianBao, ZW Data’s merchants could quickly build exclusive private domain online shopping malls, expand store sales categories, implement asset-light and burden-free sales business model, and carry out private domain refined operation cooperation through JD’s supply chain connectivity, which forms a strategic synergy with ZW Data’s new retail business. By deeply connecting the diversified business of JD, ZW Data joins hands with a high-quality ecological partner in the industry to strengthen the competitiveness of marketing, continuously stimulate the innovation and vitality of WanDianBao’s business ecosystem and achieve the organic growth of ZW Data’s commercial business.

“ZW Data is committed to the implementation of the full spectrum of marketing promotion services supported by big data, such as big data marketing, traffic advertising, private domain operations, content marketing, and others for customers to explore new methods of the Uni Marketing. ZW Data will invest more advantageous resources and have more long-term and in-depth cooperation with JD in the future in the area of Uni Marketing,” commented Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZW Data.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is an ecological enterprise dedicated to marketing channel expansion services through mobile internet, blockchain, big data and other professional services. ZW Data has been providing information business services for small to medium enterprises to expand marketing channels for years and has become one of the industry benchmarks. It is committed to the innovation and establishment of B2B2C intelligent business ecology through the deployment of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data, and other new-generation information technologies, to assist MSMEs in achieving a more convenient, efficient and lower cost business model. More information about the Company can be found at: http://www.zdat.com/.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. More information can be found at: https://corporate.jd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. will be those anticipated by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

