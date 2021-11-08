In the years to come, the highest capnography devices market CAGR, of 7.7%

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Capnography Devices Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180075/?utm_source=GNW





The capnography devices market garnered the higher revenue from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules bifurcation in the past, under the component segment. These components make measuring CO2 and end-tidal CO2 (EtCO2) more accurate and simpler even in portable and smaller monitors.



North America has been the largest capnography devices market till now because of the presence of numerous companies offering these products, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Considering the total case and death counts, the U.S. is the worst affected by the ongoing pandemic, which has propelled the demand for capnography devices.



The key companies in the global capnography devices market are Diamedica (UK) Limited, Edan Instruments Inc., Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Zoll Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc, Welch Allyn Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

