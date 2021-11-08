Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component, Deployment Mode, End-user, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), End User (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher projects the EFSS market to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2021 to USD 20.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the growth of the EFSS market include continuously rising digital workplace and mobile workforce, increasing collaborations between employees and enterprises, emphasis of businesses on corporate data security, and stringent government compliances and regulations.
By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
A majority of the EFSS vendors offer two major types of services, namely, professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further categorized into three types, namely, consulting services, integration and deployment, and training and support. The managed services segment helps organizations in lowering the security risks and protecting their business data.
By deployment mode, cloud segment to lead the market during the forecast period
Cloud computing is one of the most effective technologies today. It has impacted every line of business. In this deployment type, EFSS solutions are delivered via the cloud. The advantages of deploying cloud-based EFSS solutions include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiencies, and low costs. The overall adoption of cloud-based EFSS solutions is on the rise, and these solutions are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period due to their functionalities and core features.
By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The EFSS market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are looking forward to adopting file sync and share solutions to meet the demands of the dynamic mobile workforce and government regulations. Organizations in this region have also shifted toward the mobile-first approach and are focusing more on improving workforce productivity.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Efss Market
4.2 North American Market, 2021
4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, 2021
4.4 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Country
5 Market Overview and Market Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Continuously Rising Digital Workplace and Mobile Workforce
5.2.1.2 Increasing Collaborations Between Employees and Enterprises
5.2.1.3 Emphasis of Businesses on Corporate Data Security
5.2.1.4 Stringent Government Compliances and Regulations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Need for Heavy Investments in Efss Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies Having Potential for Efss Markets
5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Integrated Efss Solutions Among Businesses
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rising Security Concerns and Data Privacy Issues
5.2.4.2 Presence of Various Efss Vendors and Intense Market Competition
5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.3.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Impact of Drivers
5.3.1.1 Continuously Rising Digital Workplace and Mobile Workforce
5.3.1.2 Increasing Collaboration Between Employees and Enterprises
5.3.1.3 Emphasis of Businesses on Corporate Data Security
5.3.2 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.3 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.4 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Industry Trends
6 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
6.1.2 Component: Operational Drivers for the Efss Market
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
6.2.2 Solutions: Operational Drivers for the Market
6.2.3 Standalone
6.2.4 Integrated
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
6.3.2 Services: Operational Drivers for the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market
6.3.3 Professional Services
6.3.3.1 Professional Services: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
6.3.3.2 Professional Services: Operational Drivers for the Market
6.3.3.3 Consulting
6.3.3.4 Integration and Deployment
6.3.3.5 Training and Support
6.3.4 Managed Services
7 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
7.1.2 Deployment Mode: Operational Drivers for the Market
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cloud: Impact of COVID-19 on Market
7.2.2 Cloud: Operational Drivers for the Market
7.2.3 Public
7.2.4 Private
7.2.5 Hybrid
7.3 On-Premises
8 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
8.1.2 End-user: Operational Drivers for the Market
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
9.1.2 Vertical: Market Drivers
9.2 Bfsi
9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
9.3 Software and Technology
9.3.1 Software and Technology: Market Drivers
9.4 Government and Public Sector
9.4.1 Government and Public Sector: Market Drivers
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
9.6 Legal
9.6.1 Legal: Market Drivers
9.7 Education
9.7.1 Education: Market Drivers
9.8 Retail
9.8.1 Retail: Market Drivers
9.9 Media and Entertainment
9.9.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers
9.10 Others
10 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.3.1 Product Launches
11.3.2 Deals
11.3.3 Others
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant Overview
11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant Methodology and Definitions
11.7.1 Star
11.7.2 Emerging Leaders
11.7.3 Pervasive
11.7.4 Participant
11.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis
11.10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.10.1 Progressive Companies
11.10.2 Responsive Companies
11.10.3 Dynamic Companies
11.10.4 Starting Blocks
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Box
12.1.2 Citrix Systems
12.1.3 Dropbox
12.1.4 Microsoft
12.1.5 Google
12.1.6 Thomson Reuters
12.1.7 Ibm
12.1.8 Blackberry
12.1.9 Opentext
12.1.10 Vmware
12.1.11 Acronis
12.2 Start-Up/Sme Players
12.2.1 Ss&C Intralinks
12.2.2 Syncplicity by Axway
12.2.3 Egnyte
12.2.4 Thru
12.2.5 Accellion
12.2.6 Sugarsync
12.2.7 Ctera Networks
12.2.8 Nextcloud
12.2.9 Myworkdrive
12.2.10 Qnext
12.2.11 Northbridge Secure Systems
12.2.12 Inspire-Tech
12.2.13 Skysync
12.2.14 Codelathe
12.2.15 Owncloud
13 Adjacent/Related Markets
14 Appendix
