OI European Group B.V. Launches Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes

O-I Glass, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that OI European Group B.V. (“OI Europe”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). OI Europe’s obligations under the senior notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. (“OI Group”) and certain U.S. domestic subsidiaries of OI Group that are guarantors under OI Group’s credit agreement.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem in full OI Europe’s 4.000% Senior Notes due 2023 and repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under OI Europe’s term loan A facility.

The Notes and the guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws, and will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless so registered, the Notes and the guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Prospective purchasers that are qualified institutional buyers are hereby notified that the seller of the Notes may be relying on the exemption from the provisions of Section 5 of the Securities Act provided by Rule 144A.

This announcement contains inside information by the Company and OI Europe under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

Any offer of the securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID – Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (“KID”) has been or will be prepared as not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement and any other material in relation to the Notes are being distributed only to, and are directed only at, persons who are “qualified investors” (as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”)) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the “Order”), or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute it, all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”. In the United Kingdom, the Notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Notes will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or its contents. The Notes are not being offered to the public in the United Kingdom. UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market – Manufacturer target market (UK MiFIR II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No KID has been or will be prepared as not available to retail investors in the United Kingdom.

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements related to the Company within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the Company’s future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the risk that the proposed plan of reorganization for Paddock Enterprises, LLC (“Paddock”) may not be approved by the bankruptcy court or that other conditions necessary to implement the agreement in principle may not be satisfied, (2) the actions and decisions of participants in the bankruptcy proceeding, and the actions and decisions of third parties, including regulators, that may have an interest in the bankruptcy proceedings, (3) the terms and conditions of any reorganization plan that may ultimately be approved by the bankruptcy court, (4) delays in the confirmation or consummation of a plan of reorganization due to factors beyond the Company’s and Paddock’s control, (5) risks with respect to the receipt of the consents necessary to effect the reorganization, (6) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the bankruptcy proceeding, that could adversely affect the Company and the Company’s liquidity or results of operations, (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various governmental, industry and consumer actions related thereto, (8) the Company’s ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the corporate modernization, (9) the Company’s ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the Company’s operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address Paddock’s legacy liabilities, (10) the Company’s ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (11) the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic plan, (12) the Company’s ability to improve its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, (13) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (14) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the Company to refinance debt on favorable terms, (15) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the Company has operations, including uncertainties related to Brexit, economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates and laws, natural disasters, and weather, (16) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the Company’s goodwill is not impaired, (17) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (18) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (19) consolidation among competitors and customers, (20) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (21) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (22) the Company’s ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (23) the failure of the Company’s joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (24) the ability of the Company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (25) changes in U.S. trade policies, and the other risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results, or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the Company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the Company’s results or operations and financial condition, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

