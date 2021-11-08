CurrencyWorks Wins NFT Platform Awards at the Hong Kong Blockchain Week’s Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards

CurrencyWorks is the recipient of the Eco-System Excellence - NFT Platform Award and Best of Class TADS - Rising Stars Award

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that the company is the recipient of the Eco-System Excellence - NFT Platform Award at the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards (TADS Awards) 2021.

The TADS Awards is the world’s first annual international awards for the tokenized assets and digital securities sector. Currently in its 2nd year, the event celebrates the industry by recognizing significant contributions and distinguished achievements worldwide. The TADS Awards aims to nurture the growth of the space by jointly establishing best practices and setting measuring standards for high-quality tokenized assets and digitized securities with other industry leaders on the global market.

According to the World Economic Forum , up to 10% of global gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to be stored and transacted through distributed ledger technology (DLT) by 2027. In the same year, tokenized markets could be worth as much as $24 trillion USD.

Recipients of an Eco-System Excellence Award stand out in five areas: ingenuity, impact, practicality, compliance and cost-efficiency.

Ingenuity: The idea or solution in relation to the project is inventive, smart and easily adapts to being a practical application for users.

Impact: The innovation has a material and sustained impact on the project as measured by directly or indirectly improving the competitive advantage of the underlying TADS and/or ability to improve the work process of the issuers.

Practicality: The solution offers a practical way to effectively deal with some of the key challenges faced by issuers. The ability to deliver key value propositions and results are vital.

Compliance: The solution demonstrates the ability to enhance compliance with local and international regulations in addition to specific client mandates.

Cost Efficiency: The cost efficiency of the solution, taking into account its scalability, sustainability and long-term profitability.



VUELE™ ( www.vuele.io ), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films, was also selected as the inaugural recipient of the Best of Class TADS - Rising Stars Award. The award recognizes the platform’s innovation, economic viability, risk management, corporate governance and compliance.

In September, VUELE™ successfully sold the first 11 NFTs of ZERO CONTACT , starring Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, for more than $90,000.00 USD. The NFTs include the feature-length film that the purchaser can watch on VUELE™ as well as highly sought-after content such as crypto art and behind-the-scenes footage. CurrencyWorks receives an ongoing royalty every time these NFTs are bought and sold.

Bruce Elliott, President of CurrencyWorks, virtually accepted the Eco-System Excellence - NFT Platform Award from the founders of Digital Art Fair Asia .

“We are incredibly honored to receive these awards. CurrencyWorks has successfully shown that NFTs can create new revenue streams and enhance brand loyalty. We are proud to be leading the charge in the film and automotive industries with our NFT platforms: VUELE and Motoclub,” said Bruce Elliott, President of CurrencyWorks.

“Both awards celebrate CurrencyWorks’ innovation and skill within the blockchain space. We are extremely proud of the revolutionary NFTs created on VUELE and Motoclub. Sales on both platforms have topped $90,000.00 USD, respectively, with more NFT drops on the way,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

Members of the TADS Awards Committee are carefully selected to ensure the process is fair and objective. Each member is bound by a strict confidentiality agreement. They are required to declare any conflict of interest in relation to applications over which they deliberate and to stand aside where there is a conflict.

