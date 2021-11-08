Control4 Extends Josh.ai Partnership with Strategic Development & Exclusive Distribution

CHARLOTTE , N.C., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One is expanding the presence and availability of artificial intelligence in the home through an enhanced driver as well as an exclusive distribution agreement with Josh.ai.



Josh.ai and Snap One have worked closely on new driver enhancements to create a superior experience for customers. Immediately available on the online driver database is an updated Josh.ai driver that is now Control4 Certified and SDDP capable. The driver can now import Control4 advanced lighting scenes and offers deeper integration with music streaming services through Control4. Adding to Josh.ai’s existing support for Pandora, clients can now enjoy their favorite SiriusXM channels, or request any song, artist, or album on Tidal to take advantage of the high-resolution audio quality from their Control4 system.

Control4 clients will be able to enjoy intuitive control of their connected devices in every room by simply giving natural voice commands, all without requiring a professional installer to pre-program macros. For example, a user can walk into his or her kitchen and say, “Ok Josh, turn on the lights, open the shades halfway, and listen to Start Me Up by the Rolling Stones.”

Josh.ai listens to the request, understands that the command is coming from the kitchen, and automatically identifies which lights and shades to control as well as what content to search for on Tidal. Within seconds, the components required to pass the decoded audio from the Control4 controller to the speakers in the kitchen are activated, routing the audio path. Like magic, “Start Me Up” begins playing while the lighting adjusts, and the shades start moving!

In addition to the convenience and efficiency of contextual voice control, Control4 Dealers will be comforted by Josh.ai’s strong stance as a privacy-focused voice assistant purpose-built for professionally installed smart home systems. Their clients will benefit from peace-of-mind knowing that Josh.ai is committed to providing a delightful and empowering voice experience without sharing or selling user data for marketing purposes.

Beyond making Josh.ai driver enhancements, Control4 Dealers in the United States and Canada who are Josh.ai certified will soon be able to purchase Josh.ai hardware and software through the Control4 Portal. Prospective Josh.ai dealers interested in taking advantage of the partnership can prepare now by starting their expedited onboarding process and training on the Control4 Portal by logging in at: ctrl4.co/joshai

“Natural language voice processing, tight integration with Control4, and a focus on privacy makes Josh.ai the ideal addition for customers looking to add voice to their Control4 system. We are excited to make Josh.ai products more accessible to our Control4 Partners and for this first step in a long and successful partnership with the Josh.ai team,” John Heyman, CEO of Snap One.

"Our vision with Josh.ai is to offer simple, secure, and magical experiences for interacting with the smart home. Partnering with Control4 in this deep and meaningful way helps accelerate that vision,” said Alex Capecelatro, CEO of Josh.ai. “Together we are offering dealers and consequentially homeowners an unparalleled experience with natural and intuitive voice control that hooks into Control4’s vast array of integrations. I couldn’t be more excited about this announcement and the transformative solutions our mutual dealers will be able to offer their clients as a result!”

About Snap One

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking and remote management products for professional integrators. Control4 is Snap One’s automation platform that connects and controls a vast array of entertainment, technology, lighting, and peace of mind devices for smart homes and businesses, enabling smart lifestyles. Snap One is an industry leader in the pro-install channel and helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalogue of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With 30 pro stores in the US, Snap One blends the benefits of ecommerce with the convenience of local stores. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at www.SnapOne.com.

About Josh.ai

Josh.ai is a Denver based company with offices in Colorado and California. The company launched in 2015 and creates products and platforms that enable true natural interaction with technology in everyday life. With a focus on AI, machine learning, and design-first hardware, the mission at Josh.ai is to transform how we live in our environments. For more information, please visit www.josh.ai or email press@josh.ai . Control4 dealers interested in adding Josh.ai’s intuitive and secure voice control can learn more at: https://www.josh.ai/control4



Contacts

Media:

Abigail Hanlon

Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations

Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e561a59-4cb8-4c78-9d97-d077343f7cff