Enphase Energy and Your Energy Solutions Expand Partnership with Battery Storage Systems

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Your Energy Solutions, a Northern California-based residential clean energy systems installer and service provider, and an Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, is seeing growing interest in Enphase solar and battery storage systems as energy consumers prepare for increasingly common power shutoffs. Northern California homeowners are seeking out the services of Your Energy Solutions to help protect them from utility power shutoffs and extreme weather events.



“We aim to provide our customers with the most resilient solar and battery products on the market to ensure their needs can be met,” said Jim Gitas, chief executive officer of Your Energy Solutions. “Enphase solar and battery systems offer superior reliability, greater capacity, and are one of the most technologically capable products on the market. We’re thrilled to continue growing our partnership and delight our customers together.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ™ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery offers over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“My family experienced first-hand the pain of an unreliable power grid after losing power for four days in the middle of a heat wave,” said Stewart Gary, a Your Energy Solutions customer and retired fire chief with fifty years of experience in the fire service. “In the fire service we teach safety, emergency preparedness, and resilience. Your Energy Solutions delivered me a solar and battery system that I believe I can rely on and will protect my family when we need it most.”

“Your Energy Solutions is a proven, reliable partner that has paired Enphase’s suite of solar and battery storage products with a best-in-class customer experience,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We’re excited to expand our partnership by using the Enphase IQ Microinverters and IQ Battery to reach more customers with a solution that fits their specific needs.”

