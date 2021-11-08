VBL Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 15

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical stage company developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications, today announced that it will release third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 15 before market open. Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Backenroth, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:30am ET Conference ID: 10017250 US: 855-327-6837 Israel Local: 1-809-458-327 International: 631-891-4304 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bwajjar

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications. VBL’s novel VTS™ gene-targeting platform and antibody-based monocyte targeting technology enable the creation of a pipeline of programs designed to harness the body’s innate biological processes to provide unique solutions for significant unmet medical needs. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; 'ofra-vec'), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL Therapeutics, please visit vblrx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

