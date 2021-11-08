Nano Dimension Announces New DragonFly IV 3D-Printer and FLIGHT Software Package.

DragonFly IV enables manufacturing of new classes of High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs ® )



FLIGHT software provides end-to-end, complete design-to-manufacturing process for Additively Manufactured Electronics

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension”, Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), today introduces its new DragonFly IV printer and FLIGHT software platform.

Nano Dimension is the leading provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of AME. The new DragonFly IV system, combined with FLIGHT software, delivers new levels of quality, efficiency, and print resolution in the 3D printed electronics sector - providing increased flexibility to design any 3D geometry and create innovative new products.

DragonFly IV is a Dielectric & Conductive-Materials Additive Manufacturing System aimed for fabrication of High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®) by depositing the proprietary materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electro-mechanical components.

J.A.M.E.S GmbH from Munich, Germany, is a joint venture with Hensoldt and a DragonFly IV beta-customer. Its Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Muller, commented: “The DragonFly IV is a milestone within the evolution of AME technology. Nano Dimension’s latest system, combined with the new FLIGHT software, enables the completion of complex jobs like no other AME system before. The J.A.M.E.S electronic design engineers’ community will greatly benefit from better access to AME solutions enabled by the FLIGHT software platform and the first-of-a-kind collaboration of ECAD/MCAD 3D design and testing.”

DragonFly IV 3D-AME Printer

DragonFly IV delivers improved accuracy of traces, spacing, and vias, improved PCB product quality, and the ability to design and produce 3D Hi-PEDs® in a one-step production process.

New capabilities include:

Integration with Nano Dimension’s new FLIGHT software



Integration of 3D elements in PCB



3D designed Hi-PEDs®



Support of HDI level elements



75µm traces; 100µm spacing; 150µm via



Enhanced print quality, optimizing yield with predictable conductivity



Low thickness variation <5%

“DragonFly IV is the latest innovation in our present line of AME products. Combined with the FLIGHT software, it expands the electronic & mechanical performance envelop of AME devices and the fabrication ability thereof” said Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension. “With the ability to leverage rapid and environmentally friendly additive manufacturing processes, customers can change and metamorphose form, fit, and function. DragonFly IV will enable agile and rapid customization and personalization, as well as allows for the innovative structuring of electronics in the third dimension. Nano Dimension is bringing a completely new design and fabrication paradigms shifts to the electronics industry.”

FLIGHT Software Package

Nano Dimension’s new FLIGHT software suite provides a comprehensive first-of-a-kind ability to incorporate ECAD designs into real 3D MCAD designs, as well as intelligent verification, slicing, and job control solutions. FLIGHT enables the 3D design of electrical and mechanical features in 3-dimensions while ensuring that the new product designs comply with the system’s requirements and can then proceed directly to fabrication on the DragonFly IV.

The Flight Software Suite consists of 3 components:

1-FLIGHT Plan: Allows designers to develop viable 3D AME using both existing 2D design data, and novel 3D data. Tests show that this reduces the 3D AME design time by up to 10 times.

Integrates 3D MCAD and ECAD capabilities for 3D Electro-Mechanical design



Imports existing designs from major ECAD systems



Enables the use of customers’ existing design tools

2-FLIGHT Check: This application enables design rule checks so that the designs meet the DragonFly IV requirements and are ready for printing.

Unifies design rules for ECAD that meet the constraints of DragonFly IV



Reduces design iteration cycles

3-FLIGHT Control: Delivers an entirely new pre-production solution that enables concurrent fabrication of both 2D and 3D multi-material Hi- PEDs®, improving productivity.

Integrates system and job management toolsets



Supports new file formats (STL & ODB++)



Improves user experience through better rendering accuracy and user interface



Availability

Both DragonFly IV and FLIGHT are available for order. To find out more, visit Nano Dimension at the productronica show, which will take place on November 16-19, 2021, in Munich, Germany, or at (website link for products).

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices - on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension plans to execute on this vision by building an eco-friendly and intelligent distributed network of additively manufacturing self-learning & self-improving systems, which are designed to deliver a superior ROI to their owners as well as to Nano Dimension shareholders and stakeholders.

The DragonFly IV® system serves cross-industry High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs, by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. These products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains. With DragonFly IV®, a revolution happens at the click of a button, allowing customers to go from CAD to a functional device in a matter of hours instead of weeks; creating products with better performance; reducing the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enabling innovation; and, critically important, protecting IP, all the while limiting environmental pollution and chemical waste.

Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

In November 2021, Nano Dimension announced the acquisition of Essemtec AG, located in Lucerne Canton, Switzerland. Essemtec develops production equipment for electronic assembly. The company’s core business is in adaptive, highly flexible SMT pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high speed dispensing and micro dispensing as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system. Read more at: https://investors.nano-di.com/press-releases/news-details/2021/Nano-Dimension-Acquires-Essemtec-AG-Surface-Mount-Pick--Place-Systems-Supplier-for-the-PCB-and-OEM-Industries/default.aspx

