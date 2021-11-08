Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that Randall C. Schatzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET). Management will also be available for meetings with the investment community.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) approach uses immunostimulants to engage and activate myeloid cells that directly kill tumor cells. This leads to the conversion of immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing additional Boltbody ISAC product candidates targeting CEA and PD-L1. For more information, visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

