Volaris Expands in Healthcare and Insurance Verticals with Acquisition of AMS in New Zealand

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of AMS (Advanced Management Systems), an Auckland, New Zealand, based provider of mission-critical software solutions for people management in healthcare settings and insurance providers.



AMS will continue to operate under its own brand while leveraging additional resources and best practices from Volaris Group.

The acquisition is viewed as a highly positive move by the AMS board and management. “We may be a forty-year-old tech company, but we are constantly evolving and have exciting growth plans ahead,” explains AMS CEO, Joseph Yip. “Volaris will enable us to realise those plans faster by wrapping another layer of resource and expertise around the business – while we continue to operate as a successful NZ technology company.”

Commenting on the deal, Troy O’Connor, Group Leader at Volaris stated “We are naturally very excited to welcome the AMS team to the Volaris family and to provide them with a stable, forever home. AMS are committed to serving customer needs with unmatched service and the application of innovative technology, making them an ideal addition to our portfolio. This relationship is aimed at not merely maintaining the quality of AMS’s customer support but building on it.”

Having launched in 1979, the AMS software platform has been fully developed and supported in New Zealand. AMS released its first cloud offering, AMS Pulse, last year as the next generation of its comprehensive workforce management solution. AMS provides a fully integrated Human Resources, Personnel and Payroll solution to some of New Zealand’s most complex organisations - including over half of its Health workforce.

From the same platform, AMS also offers a highly configurable and comprehensive policy administration system for life insurers in New Zealand. Its insurance solution is used by major insurance providers and banks to successfully manage hundreds of thousands of policies across their lifetime.



About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com .