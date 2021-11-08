red violet to Participate at the Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference on November 18, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at the conference at 1:45 p.m. ET and will also host virtual 1-on-1 meetings. Companies are curated and selected for the event by active institutional small cap fund managers. The event will be available to clients of Furey Research Partners. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Furey Research Partners representative.



At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

