Recce Pharmaceuticals to Give Opening R&D Address at World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress 2021

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q) (Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced it will be delivering the Opening R&D Address at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Congress being held November 8th-9th, 2021.



Recce Chairman, John Prendergast, Ph.D., will deliver the 20-minute Opening R&D Address, highlighting the urgent need for new antibiotics to address the rapidly growing threat of AMR. Dr. Prendergast’s presentation “Synthetic Anti-Infectives: Embracing New Technology”, highlighting Recce’s unique Mechanisms of Action, infectious disease pipeline of new drug candidates – positioning Recce as a sign of new hope in the global fight against superbugs on the international stage.

The two-day World AMR Congress held in Washington DC is the largest AMR conference in the world with more than 1,000 attendees from over 50 countries. The congress attracts industry leaders, clinicians, healthcare payers, and medical regulators from around the world.

Claire Murphy, Production Director, World AMR Congress says, “Antimicrobial resistance is an urgent public health crisis that needs global attention, now more than ever. The World AMR Congress continues to be the go-to platform for leading antibiotic developers, such as Recce Pharmaceuticals, to connect with global AMR stakeholders and further initiatives aimed at combatting antimicrobial resistance.”

The presentation will be made available on the Company’s website in due course.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE® 327, RECCE® 435, and RECCE® 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE® 327 as an intravenous therapy, is being developed for treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections including sepsis due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms. Recce’s new antibiotic compound, RECCE® 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE® technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 8075 4585

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (USA)

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com