Alignment Healthcare Executive Dawn Maroney Honored with Top “Women in Business” Award by Orange County Business Journal

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) , a mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company, today announced that Dawn Maroney, markets president and CEO, Alignment Health Plan (CA), was recognized with the Orange County Business Journal’s 27th Annual Women in Business Award.



Maroney was honored as one of six exceptional businesswomen in Orange County, California, for their positive impact on their organizations, professions, and the Orange County community as determined by its judging panel. Honorees were recognized at an in-person awards luncheon in Irvine on Oct. 28, 2021.

“Dawn’s commitment to serving our seniors is the true embodiment of our company values, and she is a great partner to help take our senior-first mission to new heights,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “With her leadership, Alignment has successfully launched award-winning innovative products that cater to our members’ care and lifestyle needs. The result has been year-over-year growth for our company as we expand our product portfolio to serve more seniors across the country.”

With over 30 years of health plan experience, Maroney is regarded as a health care industry expert and a pioneer in positioning organizations for success in challenging Medicare, Medicaid, and underserved markets. During her tenure with Alignment, she has played a direct role in making the company one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage companies nationwide, helping lead to its listing as a public company in March 2021. In her role, Maroney leads overall consumer experience and Alignment’s growth and expansion, overseeing critical areas including sales, product development, provider partnership, and market expansions.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women,” Maroney said. “Serving seniors is truly a passion of mine, and it’s humbling to be recognized for delivering on our promise to put seniors first.”

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.