Concrete Pumping Holdings to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference

DENVER, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., is scheduled to participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. CFO, Iain Humphries, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting during the conference, please contact your conference representative or CPH’s investor relations team at BBCP@gatewayir.com.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2021, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 19 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

