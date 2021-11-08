LifeMD Launches Virtual Care Platform, Bringing Accessible, Affordable Healthcare to Patients Nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the launch of its virtual care platform – a quantum leap in healthcare that uses telemedicine to connect patients directly with a doctor anytime, anywhere.



The LifeMD virtual care platform combines best-in-class telehealth technology with in-house physicians to provide care across all 50 states. The platform provides a patient-centric healthcare experience, giving patients direct contact with their personal physicians and with dedicated medical teams who respond quickly to their concerns – all geared toward achieving better health outcomes.

“American healthcare is irretrievably broken. Twenty-five percent of adults in America do not have a primary care physician, and many who do wait months just for appointments, then spend hours in waiting rooms and worry about affording their medical bills. Our new virtual care platform addresses this full-blown crisis – and offers a solution,” said LifeMD CEO, Justin Schreiber.

“Our mission is to make healthcare welcoming,” said LifeMD Chief Business Officer Corey Deutsch. “At LifeMD virtual care, patients can book their first appointment in minutes and gain access to a dedicated medical team ready to deliver personalized care anywhere, anytime.”

LifeMD is strategically sequencing the rollout of the virtual care offering. In the initial phase – commencing today – the platform will be available by invitation. The final stage of the launch, commencing nationwide access for the general public, is set for January 1, 2022.

Patients can access LifeMD’s virtual care service through the website or the LifeMD app and by completing a simple onboarding process: A health questionnaire and a virtual meet-and-greet consultation with their new primary care physician. Patients can then access their dedicated medical team, prescription management, and appointments at the click of a button. LifeMD’s physicians are board certified and highly regarded by their patients.

“The secret to great care is great doctors,” Schreiber noted. “Everyone deserves high-quality healthcare, and our primary care offering is like having a doctor in the family.”

In recent months, LifeMD has forged strategic partnerships to bolster the comprehensive virtual care platform announced today. These alliances give LifeMD the ability to offer on-site nurse visits, provide direct-to-patient laboratory and diagnostics testing at preferential pricing for LifeMD members, consolidate patient data in a way that is both patient- and physician-friendly, deliver a best-in-class pharmacy fulfillment and e-prescribing technology platform, and grant immediate access to a nationwide pharmacy network.

“Beyond generalized virtual primary care, the technology platform LifeMD has built to support today’s launch enables the ability to scale into hundreds of other conditions,” Schreiber said. “There are very few scalable technology platforms like LifeMD’s that combine a 50-state physician network, diagnostics, e-pharmacy, in-home sample collection and care and, eventually, continuous monitoring with wearables.”

“We stand at the forefront of the paradigm shift transforming global health,” Schreiber added. “Since our founding, LifeMD has focused on bringing honesty and transparency to healthcare. Our affiliated providers have treated more than 360,000 patients through branded telehealth services like Rex MD, Shapiro MD, and Nava MD. We are excited to take this leap into primary care.”

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company that offers cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMD’s telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

