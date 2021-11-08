Genasys Inc. GEM Enterprise Software Provides Emergency and Operations Communications for The Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that the Green Bay Packers are using Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) Enterprise software for emergency and operations communications at Lambeau Field. By delivering real-time event automations, weather updates and security information to key stakeholders, support personnel, concession vendors, and contractors, GEM Enterprise enhances stadium security and spectators' safety.



"The Green Bay Packers are running GEM Enterprise and our Physical Security Integrated Management (PSIM) software through on-site and cloud-based servers to monitor safety systems and issue SMS messages, emails, callouts, desktop and mobile pop-ups and RSS notifications under a multi-year contract initiated in 2016," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "The Packers are also leveraging GEM Enterprise to support mobile panic buttons, and to receive and disseminate government agency notifications, including Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) IPAWS Weather alerts."

"Situational awareness, communications, and emergency management are essential for the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field," said Doug Collins, Director of Security & Risk Management for The Green Bay Packers. "GEM supports 2-way communications and integrates with our physical security systems to help keep thousands of fans, staff and contractors safe during Game Days and other stadium events."

“GEM Enterprise provides full redundancy and high resilience for stadium security,” added Mr. Danforth. “Genasys' FEMA-certified mass notification solution uses voice calls, SMS messages, email, stadium Wi-Fi and Wireless Emergency Alerts to reach anyone in or near a stadium to help keep people safe during crisis situations.”

GEM is the only unified critical communications platform that combines software, hardware and geo-data analytics. By providing a powerful and intuitive orchestration and PSIM layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM extends the clarity, reach and range of critical communications. For more information on Genasys' stadium safety platform, go to gamedaysafe.com.

About The Green Bay Packers

Established in 1919, The Green Bay Packers are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 360,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 26 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. In the community, the Packers have an annual economic impact of nearly $300 million.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

