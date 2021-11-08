Radius Health, Inc.: Third Quarter 2021 Results

TYMLOS ® Q3, 2021 net revenue: $57 million, +13% vs. Q3, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of ($11) million vs. $9 million in Q3, 2020 which included elacestrant license revenue

ATOM Pivotal Study evaluating abaloparatide-SC for use in males with osteoporosis met primary and key secondary endpoints; sNDA filing is expected Q1, 2022

Resubmitted abaloparatide-SC to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on November 4, 2021

wearABLe Pivotal Study (abaloparatide-TD) topline readout remains on track for Q4, 2021

EMERALD Pivotal Study evaluating elacestrant in breast cancer was positive as a monotherapy vs. standard of care in patients with ER+/HER2- mBC, including ESR1 patients Working with our partner – Menarini Group – on U.S. and Europe regulatory submissions in 2022 Menarini Group is planning several combination trials with elacestrant Data to be shared at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium taking place in December, 2021

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS), today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Q3, 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

TYMLOS Net Revenue: $57 million in Q3, 2021 vs. $50 million in Q3, 2020, +13% year-over-year

Total Company Headcount: 285 in Q3, 2021 vs. 317 in Q3, 2020 a 10% reduction

TYMLOS Net Revenue per commercial employee: 50% increase in productivity in Q3, 2021 vs. Q3, 2020

Total Net Revenue: $57 million in Q3, 2021 vs. $78 million in Q3, 2020, -27% year-over-year due to $27 million in upfront license revenue received from Menarini Group for the elacestrant asset

Total Company Adjusted EBITDA: ($11) million in Q3, 2021 vs. $9 million in Q3, 2020, down year-over-year as 2020 results included the elacestrant upfront license revenue

RAD011 expenses increased by $5.5 million driven by life cycle planning and key talent recruitment

Total Operating Expenses: $69 million in Q3, 2021 vs. $73 million in Q3, 2020

Liquidity position: $110 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of 9/30/2021

Our shift from a general osteoporosis sales approach to one that focuses on – primarily – the fracture patient segment continues to evolve. We have made progress and expect to make more in the future. However, due to lower-than-expected year-to-date TYMLOS net revenue, the Company is making the following changes to full year 2021 forecasts:

TYMLOS Net Revenue FY 2021: now $210 to $220 million vs. previous forecast of $240 million

Total Company FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA: now ($5) to ($15) million vs. previous forecast of $10 million

ELACESTRANT:

On October 20, 2021, Radius announced along with its partner the Menarini Group that EMERALD, a pivotal study evaluating elacestrant in breast cancer, was positive as a monotherapy vs. the standard of care for patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), including those with the Estrogen Receptor Mutation (ESR1). The study met both primary endpoints for the overall population as well as the ESR1 mutation subgroup.

Chhaya Shah, Senior Vice President and clinical program lead for Radius commented, “The study results were certainly encouraging for patients and their families, as the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader to show positive topline data. We are working with our partner on progressing the program towards regulatory submission in the U.S. as well as Europe in 2022.”

Kelly Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Radius, elaborated, “We work closely with the Menarini Group on all aspects of the elacestrant asset – they are a terrific partner. We are collectively enthusiastic about the opportunities to bring potential benefit to patients by progressing this molecule.”

He added, “Given the significance of the positive topline data to Radius, it is important to outline key aspects of the molecule as well as the financial/business relationship that exists between the Menarini Group and ourselves.”

Martin concluded, “Creating tangible value for our capital providers is a fundamental objective of our business and central to our management approach and operating philosophy. To that end, we intend to utilize a minimum of 50% of the up to $300 million in potential future sales milestones from elacestrant to strengthen the capital structure.”

As to the detail – mentioned above – the following five (5) items are of particular relevance to Radius shareholders, capital providers, and other stakeholders:

Radius is eligible to receive: Up to $20 million in development and regulatory milestone payments Up to $300 million in sales milestones A tiered net royalty up to 9% that is based on global net sales



Royalties and sales milestones are: Based on global net sales of elacestrant Inclusive of monotherapy as well as any/all utilization as a combination therapeutic Inclusive of all other potential therapeutic applications



Intellectual Property – three (3) U.S. issued patents for elacestrant: Composition of matter (August 2026, subject to patent term extension up to August 2030) Method of treatment (October 2034) Polymorph/Crystalline (January 2038) Additional patents are pending



Exclusivity – as a new chemical entity, elacestrant has the potential to receive regulatory exclusivity of:

5 years in the U.S. 10 years in Europe 8 years in Japan, assuming no generic competitor entrant to the market All the above are subject to regulatory approval(s)



Radius intends to utilize a minimum of 50% of the up to $300 million in potential future sales milestones from elacestrant to strengthen its capital structure



ABALOPARATIDE:

Clinical and Regulatory

Resubmitted abaloparatide-SC dossier to the EMA for potential approval in the EU on November 4, 2021

Announced that the ATOM study evaluating abaloparatide-SC for use in males with osteoporosis met its primary endpoint as well as key secondary endpoints with plans to submit a sNDA in Q1, 2022

Previously announced an update to the MOA section of the TYMLOS label following data from the histomorphometry study that showed TYMLOS stimulated new bone formation in humans

Assist partner, Paladin Labs Inc., in the abaloparatide regulatory submission in Canada (Q4, 2021)

Commercial

Added 4,461 new patients on TYMLOS in Q3, 2021, +10% vs. Q3, 2020

Top 500 TYMLOS prescribers represent 50% of total new patients in Q3, 2021

Top 50 TYMLOS prescribers had new patient growth of 15% vs. Q2, 2021

Full year TYMLOS Net Revenue projection has been adjusted to $210 to $220 million vs. $240 million

Our focus on continuing to position TYMLOS for additional growth: Increase depth vs. breadth in the fracture patient segments Emphasis on best people and talent aligned to the opportunity Properly utilize data – with larger institutions – for patient identification, tracking, and interface Prepare for the possibility of adding male indication to TYMLOS Plan for abaloparatide-TD following pivotal data readout expected in Q4, 2021



RAD011:

All remains on track as previously communicated for Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The seamless pivotal trial (SCOUT) is expected to commence in Q4, 2021 or early Q1, 2022.

We will provide a further update on the RAD011 molecule in the near term. We plan to add at least two additional neurological orphan disease indications and progress those forward with pivotal trials.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net Loss

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radius reported a net loss of $22.0 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.14 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, non-GAAP adjusted net loss, was $15.3 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $7.0 million, or $0.15 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, TYMLOS net product revenues were $56.8 million compared to $50.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, no license revenue was recognized compared to $27.4 million recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Costs and Expenses

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, research and development expense was $34.7 million compared to $39.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 12%. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $7.6 million in abaloparatide-TD program costs, a decrease of $1.0 million in RAD140 expenses, a $0.7 million decrease in compensation expense, which is comprised of a $2.2 million increase in compensation expense related to headcount and $2.9 million of billed reimbursable expenses, and a $9.9 million decrease in elacestrant program costs, which is comprised of a $6.0 million decrease in gross program expenses as well as a decrease of $3.9 million in billed reimbursable expenses. These decreases were offset by a $6.1 million increase in abaloparatide-SC program costs, a $3.2 million increase in RAD011 program costs, a $4.6 million increase in professional fees and other expenses, and a $0.2 million increase in occupancy and depreciation costs.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses were $34.3 million compared to $33.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.6 million, or 2%. This increase was primarily the result of a $4.3 million increase in professional support costs. This increase was offset by a $2.1 million decrease in wages and employee benefit costs due to a decrease in headcount and a $1.9 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation costs and other operating costs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net Loss

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Radius reported a net loss of $54.6 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $87.8 million, or $1.89 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-GAAP adjusted net loss, was $34.3 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $51.6 million, or $1.11 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, TYMLOS net product revenues were $153.9 million compared to $148.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, license revenue was $11.0 million compared to $27.4 million recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Costs and Expenses

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, research and development expense was $93.1 million compared to $123.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $30.2 million, or 24%. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $21.6 million in abaloparatide-TD program costs, a $1.2 million decrease in RAD140 program costs, a $12.9 million decrease in compensation expense, which is comprised of a $3.5 million decrease in compensation expense related to headcount and $9.4 million of billed reimbursable expenses, and a $24.3 million decrease in elacestrant program costs, which is comprised of a $0.3 million decrease in gross program expenses offset by $23.8 million of billed reimbursable expenses. These decreases were offset by a $12.2 million increase in abaloparatide-SC program costs, a $10.3 million increase in RAD011 program costs, and a $7.1 million increase in professional fees and other expenses.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses were $100.5 million compared to $108.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $7.9 million, or 7%. This decrease was primarily the result of a $6.3 million decrease in wages and employee benefit costs due to a decrease in headcount, a $1.8 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense and a $1.9 million decrease in other operating costs. These decreases were offset by an increase of $2.3 million in professional support costs.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,559 $ 91,436 Restricted cash 567 567 Marketable securities - 23,280 Accounts receivable, net 26,545 20,310 Inventory 11,604 9,174 Prepaid expenses 9,131 13,279 Other current assets 20,070 22,502 Total current assets 177,476 180,548 Property and equipment, net 660 796 Intangible assets 5,186 5,785 Right of use assets - operating leases 720 3,933 Other assets 2,141 520 Total assets $ 186,183 $ 191,582 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,548 $ 9,925 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,766 59,758 Deferred Revenue - 1,000 Operating lease liability, current 725 2,490 Total current liabilities 90,039 73,173 Convertible notes payable 190,272 213,645 Term loan 148,057 24,905 Operating lease liability, long term 364 3,518 Total liabilities 428,732 315,241 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,325,993 shares and 46,779,479 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 1,109,843 1,222,137 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - 21 Accumulated deficit (1,352,397 ) (1,345,822 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (242,549 ) (123,659 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 186,183 $ 191,582





Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES: Product revenue, net $ 56,810 $ 50,412 $ 153,867 $ 148,448 License Revenue - 27,414 11,000 27,414 Total Revenue 56,810 77,826 164,867 175,862 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of sales - product 4,873 3,839 13,192 11,771 Cost of sales - intangible amortization 200 200 599 599 Research and development, net of amounts reimbursable (a) 34,738 39,450 93,128 123,340 Selling, general, and administrative 34,256 33,692 100,496 108,356 Income (Loss) from operations (17,257 ) 645 (42,548 ) (68,204 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other income (expense) 90 (87 ) 10 (144 ) Interest expense (4,873 ) (7,069 ) (14,084 ) (20,747 ) Interest income 7 222 70 1,272 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 1,960 - NET LOSS $ (22,033 ) $ (6,289 ) $ (54,592 ) $ (87,823 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS: Unrealized gain (loss) from available-for-sale debt securities - (26 ) (21 ) 79 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (22,033 ) $ (6,315 ) $ (54,613 ) $ (87,744 ) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - BASIC AND DILUTED: $ (22,033 ) $ (6,289 ) $ (54,592 ) $ (87,823 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.89 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES: Basic and diluted 47,288,212 46,493,126 47,173,337 46,395,124 (a) Amounts reimbursable for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $14.6 million and $47.4 million, respectively, and $15.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (22,033 ) $ (6,289 ) $ (54,592 ) $ (87,823 ) Intangible amortization 200 200 599 599 Stock-based compensation expense 6,083 6,522 17,197 19,821 Restructuring charges - - - - Depreciation 42 472 137 1,020 Non-cash interest 415 4,588 1,189 13,313 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (1,960 ) - Debt refinancing charges - - 3,143 - Operating lease impairment - 1,510 - 1,510 Non-GAAP net loss $ (15,293 ) $ 7,003 $ (34,287 ) $ (51,560 ) Reconciliation of diluted loss per share: GAAP loss per share $ (0.47 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.89 ) Intangible amortization 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 0.13 0.14 0.36 0.43 Restructuring charges - - - - Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 Non-cash interest 0.01 0.10 0.03 0.29 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (0.04 ) - Debt refinancing charges - - 0.07 - Operating lease impairment - 0.03 - 0.03 Non-GAAP loss per share $ (0.32 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.73 ) $ (1.11 ) Reconciliation of shares used in loss per share calculation: GAAP shares used in loss per share 47,288,212 46,493,126 47,173,337 46,395,124 Non-GAAP dilutive share adjustments - - - - Non-GAAP shares used in loss per share 47,288,212 46,493,126 47,173,337 46,395,124





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP adjusted net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain amounts or expenses from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Radius’ GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Radius’ operating performance and can enhance investors’ ability to identify operating trends in our business. Management uses these measures, among other factors, to assess and analyze operational results and trends and to make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Radius’ operating results as reported under GAAP, not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts. Reconciliations between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are included in the tables accompanying this press release after the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Radius

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi Syndrome.

About TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection

TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.

About ATOM Phase 3 Study

The ATOM Phase 3 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess efficacy and safety of abaloparatide injection in 228 men with osteoporosis. The primary endpoint is change in lumbar spine BMD at 12 months compared with placebo, and it is expected to form the basis of a supplemental NDA seeking to expand the use of TYMLOS to treat men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

About the Abaloparatide Transdermal System and wearABLe Phase 3 Study

The abaloparatide transdermal system was developed in a collaboration between Radius and Kindeva Drug Delivery (“Kindeva”) (formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems) with the application of Kindeva’s innovative microstructured transdermal system technology. The wearABLe study is a pivotal, randomized, open label, active-controlled, bone mineral density (“BMD”) non-inferiority bridging study that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of abaloparatide transdermal system versus TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection in approximately 500 patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The primary endpoint of the study is the percentage change in lumbar spine BMD at 12 months.

About Elacestrant (RAD1901) and EMERALD Phase 3 Study

Elacestrant is a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), out-licensed to Menarini Group, which is being evaluated for potential use as a once daily oral treatment in patients with ER+/ HER2- advanced breast cancer. Studies completed prior to EMERALD indicate that the compound has the potential for use as a single agent or in combination with other therapies for the treatment of breast cancer. The EMERALD Phase 3 trial is a randomized, open label, active-controlled study evaluating elacestrant as second- or third-line monotherapy in ER+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer patients. The study has enrolled 466 patients who have received prior treatment with one or two lines of endocrine therapy, including a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. Patients in the study were randomized to receive either elacestrant or the investigator’s choice of an approved hormonal agent. The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS) in the overall patient population and in patients with estrogen receptor 1 gene (ESR1) mutations. Secondary endpoints include evaluation of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), and duration of response (DOR).

About Prader-Willi Syndrome

PWS, an orphan disease, is a complex genetic disorder with clinical manifestations on the endocrine and neurological systems. Clinical signs of PWS develop throughout childhood, with hyperphagia and anxiety ranked as the key clinical features seeking medical attention by caregivers of individuals with PWS. Hyperphagia is a relentless, insatiable, pathological drive to eat that requires caregivers to strictly manage access to food through the locking of cabinets and refrigerators. PWS is recognized as the leading genetic cause of life-threatening obesity in children. As life-threatening hyperphagia persists into adulthood, metabolic syndrome expressed through obesity and diabetes can develop and contribute to morbidity and mortality. In addition to food-related behaviors, the behavioral symptoms commonly observed in PWS include high irritability, habitual skin picking, oppositional defiance and cognitive rigidity. There are currently no approved therapies to treat this disorder’s hyperphagia, irritability, or metabolic aspects. In the U.S., PWS occurs in approximately one out of every 15,000 births.

About RAD011

Investigational drug RAD011 is a pharmaceutical-grade synthetic cannabidiol oral solution, manufactured utilizing traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The product has purity specifications that meet standardized regulatory and quality control requirements and, compared to the process of developing a plant-derived product, the synthetic manufacturing process usually enables increased consistency and greater precision in the product supply. RAD011 has been assessed in over 150 patients across multiple indications and has potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases. Radius is initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and anticipates initiating a seamless pivotal Phase 2/3 study for patients with PWS in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022.

