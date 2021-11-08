Vor to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell and genome engineering company, today announced that Robert Ang, M.B.B.S., MBA, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathan Jorgensen, Ph.D., Vor’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:
Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time: 10:55 AM ET
A live webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
+1 339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
Media:
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com