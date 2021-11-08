Vor to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell and genome engineering company, today announced that Robert Ang, M.B.B.S., MBA, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathan Jorgensen, Ph.D., Vor’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 10:55 AM ET

A live webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

