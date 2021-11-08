TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that President and CEO Glenn Mattes will present a corporate overview at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place November 16-19, 2021.



Event:

Format:

Date:

Time:

Location:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (November 18-19)

Available on Demand Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Available on-demand starting at 3:00 AM ET

webcast link

Replay Link:

A replay will be accessible for 30 days following the on-demand session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.tffpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting virtually on either November 18th or 19th, please contact your Jefferies representative. For more information about the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, please visit the Jefferies conference website.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

