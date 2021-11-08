Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:



Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 9:40 AM EST Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM EST

Live audio webcasts will be available for on-demand viewing and will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.acumenpharm.com. Replays will be available after the events and archived on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.acumenpharm.com for 30 days.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Charlottesville, Va. with clinical operations based in Carmel, Ind., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on toxic soluble AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AOs in a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Contacts:

Media:

AcumenPR@westwicke.com

Investors:

investors@acumenpharm.com



