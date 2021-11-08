RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the following investor conferences in November:

﻿ Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference – Company presentation on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET

– Company presentation on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference – Pre-recorded fireside chat available on-demand Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recordings of the company presentations, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

