Scopus BioPharma Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”) today announced that, on November 5, 2021, its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) was adjourned to 11:30 a.m., Eastern time, on Monday, December 20, 2021, without any business being conducted. The adjourned meeting will be held by means of remote communication and can be accessed via the following URL: http://www.cesonlineservices.com/scps21_vm. The adjournment date is pursuant to an understanding between Scopus and Morris C. Laster, M.D. in connection with Dr. Laster’s pending litigation against Scopus in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The record date for the Annual Meeting will remain August 16, 2021.



The Company continues to take steps to reach additional understandings with Dr. Laster designed to mitigate the dispute as well as further expense and disruption of expedited litigation. In this regard, actions have been taken to transfer 3,500,000 shares of common stock which were in dispute, and to grant Dr. Laster an irrevocable proxy for such shares.

Scopus continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in Scopus’ proxy statement dated September 16, 2021, as amended on October 26, 2021. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action.

Scopus encourages all stockholders who own their shares as of the close of business on August 16, 2021 who have not yet voted to do so as soon as possible. Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials, may contact Scopus’ proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling collect at (203) 561-6945 or toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or by emailing SCPS@investor.morrowsodali.com.

