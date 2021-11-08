Cerence Builds Global Momentum with Multiple Industry Award Wins in China

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it has been recognized across multiple award programs in China for its advanced AI technology. Underscoring the company’s global momentum, the nominations credit Cerence as having a strong understanding of the international market and a flexible, cloud-based approach that together enable OEMs to deliver powerful, intelligent in-car experiences across regions and cultures.

China AI Jin Yan Awards

The China AI Jin Yan Awards presented by the AI Committee of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce recognizes outstanding achievement and contribution for AI development in China. More than 200 AI companies from different fields participated in this year’s competition, evaluated by a jury made up of senior Chinese AI experts and fellows from leading science and engineering academic bodies around the world.

Cerence’s cloud products and services for automakers were awarded the 2021 China AI Innovative Award at this year’s event, held at the China AI Annual Conference & China AI Jin Yan Awards Presentation Ceremony in Hengyang City, Hunan, China. The company also was honored with the 2021 China AI Innovative Enterprise Award for its leading voice AI technology and strong local development capabilities.

2021 Gaogong Intelligent Car Golden Globe Award

The Gaogong Intelligent Car Golden Globe Awards were announced at the Gaogong Intelligent Automobile Developers Conference in Shanghai. Cerence was recognized with the Leading Intelligent Voice Supplier Award, selected based on an analysis of OEM production data, project type, user satisfaction and market awareness.

“Critical to the global success of any voice AI assistant is its ability to provide consumers, across continents and cultures, with a personalized, convenient experience,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “We see internationalization as a major trend in the mobility space and are focused on providing flexible cloud and embedded solutions that can help automakers enable the next generation of intuitive and user-friendly in-car experiences, especially as they expand to new markets. We are honored to have received these awards, and I am proud of our team for continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to AI technology that knows no borders.”

To learn more about the Cerence technologies driving these experiences, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com