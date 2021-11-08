T2 Biosystems Participates in the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced it will participate in the 7th annual World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress (WAMR) taking place on November 8 and 9 in Washington, DC.



The World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress is the world’s largest conference for all stakeholders combating antimicrobial resistance to address initiatives that will effectively tackle the global issue of antimicrobial resistance. There will be more than 500 attendees made up of industry leaders, innovative technology and solution providers, public authorities, international organizations, infectious disease clinicians, pharmacists, and microbiologists. T2 Biosystems will participate in two sessions at the Congress highlighting recent research on antimicrobial stewardship.

“The overuse of antibiotics can lead to resistance, which can make infections more difficult to treat. This poses a challenge when patients suspected of bloodstream infections are prescribed traditional antibiotic therapy while waiting on blood culture results, as infections could escalate if antimicrobial therapy is inappropriate or ineffective,” said John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO at T2 Biosystems. “The annual WAMR Congress is a great opportunity to collaborate with the medical community on solutions and rapid diagnostics technology, such as T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®), to improve patient outcomes.”

Aparna Ahuja, MD, Chief Medical Officer at T2 Biosystems will present the session, “Culture-Independent Tests in Sepsis Management: The Critical Link in Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance and Improving Outcomes” on November 8 at 11:15 a.m. ET. Dr. Ahuja will also join James Snyder, Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Chief of Microbiology at the University of Louisville Hospital, during a roundtable discussion sponsored by T2 Biosystems entitled “Culture-Independent Tests: Getting to Targeted Therapy Faster to Improve Patient Outcomes” on November 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

With its robust product pipeline, T2 Biosystems offers innovative technology that addresses the unmet need for faster detection of antimicrobial resistance. Its T2Resistance® Panel is designed for the direct-from-blood detection of antibiotic resistance genes associated with sepsis-causing pathogens, thus enabling appropriate therapy and reduction of unnecessary antibiotic use. The panel identifies 13 of the most serious resistance genes on the antibiotic-resistance threat list published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the first system that can detect resistance markers directly from whole blood in three to five hours. The T2Resistance Panel is currently available as Research-Use Only in the United States and is CE-marked in Europe.

The Company recently announced the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is providing an additional $6.4 million of funding for the multiple year cost share contract between BARDA and T2 Biosystems (total potential BARDA funding if all contract options are exercised is $69.0 million). Funding will be used to advance the development of products in the T2 Biosystems pipeline, including the T2Resistance® Panel.

For more information, visit www.T2Biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

