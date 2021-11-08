Instil Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

DALLAS, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (Nasdaq: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November:



Cowen 5th Annual IO Next Summit

Monday, November 15, 2021

Session Time: 4:45 PM – 5:05 PM ET

Live Session Link: https://wsw.com/admin/link/presenter.aspx?418616172

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London)

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Session Time: 3:00 AM ET

Session Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/til/1696446/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

Both sessions can also be accessed by visiting the News & Events section of the Instil Bio website at www.instilbio.com.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company has assembled an accomplished management team with a successful track record in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies. Using the Company’s proprietary, optimized, and scalable manufacturing processes at its in-house manufacturing facilities, Instil is advancing its lead TIL product candidate, ITIL-168, for the treatment of advanced melanoma and other solid tumors as well as ITIL-306, a next-generation, genetically engineered TIL therapy for multiple solid tumors. For more information visit www.instilbio.com and LinkedIn.

