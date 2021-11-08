American Oncology Network Appoints New Vice President of Business Development

Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings, announced that John Misitis has joined as Vice President of Business Development. In his role, Misitis will oversee business development with a primary focus on driving new relationships with providers to join the AON network. In addition to developing and executing plans to grow new business, Misitis will be responsible for maintaining relationships with existing practices to achieve revenue and profitability targets.

Misitis brings over 25 years in sales and business development, along with extensive experience in the physician practice management arena. Most recently he held a leadership position at AmerisourceBergen Oncology Supply, where he was instrumental in significant revenue growth and led critical positioning and sales generation exceeding topline growth of 10% and increasing gross profit by 17% year over year on $7.8B in sales.

In addition to his 13 years tenure with Oncology Supply, he spent 12 years prior with Johnson & Johnson Ortho Biotech serving oncology physician practices in several key roles. Rapidly advancing as part of the leadership team for PROCRIT®, a prescription medicine used to treat anemia, Misitis was responsible for the development and execution of strategies and tactics for sales in community oncology centers plus the long-term care market throughout eight states within the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern regions.

Misitis graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

“The healthcare landscape is ever-evolving,” said AON Chief Growth & Relationship Officer Shelly Glenn. “John’s experience has ideally positioned him to anticipate future business challenges and proactively develop and implement new growth and diversification initiatives.”

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz added: “As we strive to improve care and lower cost, John’s appointment supports our efforts to create an organization that delivers value to our partners, patients and the community. His ability to embrace change and think innovatively will help drive the organization towards improved outcomes helping to make a difference for healthcare providers and patients alike.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 104 physicians and 78 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

