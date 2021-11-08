Worldwide Isosorbide Industry to 2026 - Featuring JP Laboratories, Mitsubishi Chemical and Roquette Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isosorbide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global isosorbide market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Also known as D-Isosorbide dinitrate, isosorbide (C6H10O4) is a bio-product obtained from starch. The derivatives of isosorbide, namely isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate, find extensive applications across various end use industries across the globe.
Amongst these, isosorbide dinitrate is a solid, colorless crystal that is widely used as a vasodilator agent in the treatment of angina pectoris. On the other hand, isosorbide mononitrate is an anti-anginal agent, which is commonly utilized for relaxing the smooth muscles of both the arteries and veins.
Global Isosorbide Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising environmental concerns, in confluence with the growing preferences of individuals towards green alternatives, represent one of the key factors that are escalating the demand for isosorbide around the world. It is biodegradable, owing to which it is used as an alternative to fossil fuel derivatives. Furthermore, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to encourage the adoption of bioplastics in different industries, such as food and beverage (F&B) and healthcare. For instance, isosorbide-derived epoxy resins are gaining popularity in the biomedical field, drug delivery systems, and bone cement and coatings worldwide.
Other than this, polycarbonate manufactured using isosorbide finds applications in the electronics, construction, security and automotive industries. Apart from this, manufacturers operating in the industry are adopting waste recycling strategies for minimizing waste emission during the production of isosorbide. These innovations are expected to reduce production costs and provide growth opportunities to manufactures in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global isosorbide market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2021-2026.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global isosorbide market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application, end-use and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Oil-Based Isosorbide
- Water-Based Isosorbide
- Silicone-Based Isosorbide
Breakup by Application:
- PEIT
- Polycarbonate
- Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate
- Polyurethane
- Isosorbide Diesters
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Polymers and Resins
- Additives
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfa Aesar, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, J&K Scientific, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade, JP Laboratories, Meryer, Mitsubishi Chemical, Novaphene, Par Pharmaceutical, Roquette, SK Chemicals, TCI (Shanghai) Development, etc.
