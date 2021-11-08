Worldwide Isosorbide Industry to 2026 - Featuring JP Laboratories, Mitsubishi Chemical and Roquette Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isosorbide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global isosorbide market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Also known as D-Isosorbide dinitrate, isosorbide (C6H10O4) is a bio-product obtained from starch. The derivatives of isosorbide, namely isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate, find extensive applications across various end use industries across the globe.

Amongst these, isosorbide dinitrate is a solid, colorless crystal that is widely used as a vasodilator agent in the treatment of angina pectoris. On the other hand, isosorbide mononitrate is an anti-anginal agent, which is commonly utilized for relaxing the smooth muscles of both the arteries and veins.

Global Isosorbide Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising environmental concerns, in confluence with the growing preferences of individuals towards green alternatives, represent one of the key factors that are escalating the demand for isosorbide around the world. It is biodegradable, owing to which it is used as an alternative to fossil fuel derivatives. Furthermore, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to encourage the adoption of bioplastics in different industries, such as food and beverage (F&B) and healthcare. For instance, isosorbide-derived epoxy resins are gaining popularity in the biomedical field, drug delivery systems, and bone cement and coatings worldwide.

Other than this, polycarbonate manufactured using isosorbide finds applications in the electronics, construction, security and automotive industries. Apart from this, manufacturers operating in the industry are adopting waste recycling strategies for minimizing waste emission during the production of isosorbide. These innovations are expected to reduce production costs and provide growth opportunities to manufactures in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global isosorbide market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global isosorbide market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application, end-use and region.



Breakup by Product:

Oil-Based Isosorbide

Water-Based Isosorbide

Silicone-Based Isosorbide

Breakup by Application:

PEIT

Polycarbonate

Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate

Polyurethane

Isosorbide Diesters

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Polymers and Resins

Additives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfa Aesar, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, J&K Scientific, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade, JP Laboratories, Meryer, Mitsubishi Chemical, Novaphene, Par Pharmaceutical, Roquette, SK Chemicals, TCI (Shanghai) Development, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global isosorbide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global isosorbide market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global isosorbide market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Isosorbide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Oil-Based Isosorbide

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Water-Based Isosorbide

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Silicone-Based Isosorbide

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 PEIT

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polycarbonate

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Polyurethane

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Isosorbide Diesters

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Polymers and Resins

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Additives

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alfa Aesar

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Cargill

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Ecogreen Oleochemicals

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 J&K Scientific

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 JP Laboratories

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Meryer

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Mitsubishi Chemical

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Novaphene

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Par Pharmaceutical

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Roquette

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 SK Chemicals

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 TCI (Shanghai) Development

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll0mxi