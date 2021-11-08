American Oncology Network Opens Third Practice in Arizona with the Addition of Desert Hematology Oncology

Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth national network of independent community oncologists, is pleased to announce the opening of Desert Hematology Oncology in Surprise, Ariz. The community-based practice joined AON effective Nov. 8, 2021 and is now the third practice in Arizona to partner with AON.

Desert Hematology Oncology (DHO) specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders. DHO will offer a variety of services to enhance cancer care by providing an in-house specialty pharmacy and pathology and financial counselors to assist with insurance questions. The clinic is located at 14780 W Mountain View Blvd., Suite 211, Surprise, Ariz.

“Opening Desert Hematology Oncology as our third AON practice in Arizona is helping our mission of ensuring all patients have local access to the best cancer care. High quality, yet affordable care is now a reality for patients living in Surprise, Casa Grande, Phoenix and Gilbert,” said AON President & Chief Development Officer Brad Prechtl, MBA.

Medical Oncologist Dr. David Kahn and Nurse Practitioner Anna Birks will be providing care at DHO. The new clinic will provide infusion therapy, centralized laboratory and pathology and home delivery of oral cancer medications.

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz added, “We are excited to have Dr. Kahn join AON, he is an experienced medical oncologist with deep roots in Arizona. He is passionate about research and making sure his patients have access to the latest technologies and treatments available.”

Dr. Kahn emphasized he has a strong history of providing top-quality cancer treatments based on medical evidence and research. “I am focused on the whole person and I value my partnership with each patient and their families.”

AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions and ensuring that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care.

###

About Desert Hematology Oncology: (DesertHematologyOncology.com)

Desert Hematology Oncology is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Offering compassionate and personalized care to patients in Surprise, Ariz., as well as the surrounding Phoenix area. Our Board-certified providers are committed to providing quality, evidence-based oncology and hematology care.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 104 physicians and 78 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

Attachment