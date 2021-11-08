HYCU® Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Award

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

“The continued recognition for our multi-cloud data protection solutions is affirmation that our partners and customers believe, like us, there is a better way to address backup and recovery for next-generation workloads running in public cloud and on-premises,” said Subbiah Sundaram, VP Products, HYCU. “This latest honor from CRN is proof, for emerging solutions like HYCU Protégé for Kubernetes, that a solution that delivers application consistent data protection for workloads running in containers and granular recovery across all platforms is a must have. Thank you to The Channel Company editors, our channel and resell partners for the ongoing recognition and support. This would not be possible without their support and the tireless work of everyone at HYCU.”

HYCU Protégé for Kubernetes is able to address backup and recovery needs in a Kubernetes environment quickly and efficiently. The solution can dynamically detect the creation of containerized applications, apply the right backup policy to each one, identify the dependencies that may exist between various containers, and scale up or down the backup infrastructure to potentially handle millions of different backup-related activities. HYCU Protégé for Kubernetes is built on a cloud-native architecture and automatically and dynamically scales up and down to meet changing Kubernetes backup workloads. HYCU also offers recovery validation services to support recovering application(s) hosted in Kubernetes in other regions of the clouds. The single platform offers a unified user experience to manage data protection across virtual machines, cloud object storage and containers. Users may assign policies to containerized applications that they already use to protect virtual machines and applications running on them. Delivered as a service, it provides a single solution to protect both containerized and virtual applications.

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

