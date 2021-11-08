Thermoelectric Generators Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global thermoelectric generators market generated $0.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for fuel efficiency amidst stringent emission control norms drives the growth of the global thermoelectric generators market. However, high initial cost and lack of skilled personnel restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in research and development activities presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (268 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2414

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of almost all industries, thereby drastically affected the thermoelectric generators market.

Factors like disruptions in supply chain and rise in price of raw material hampered the growth of the industry.

However, reopening of all industries and production facilities is expected to help the market recover soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global thermoelectric generators market based on material, application, end use industry, and region.

Based on application, the waste heat recovery segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Thermoelectric Generators Market Request Here

Based on end use industry, the aerospace segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly to-fifths of the global waste management market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2414

Leading players of the global thermoelectric generators market analyzed in the research include Gentherm, Inc., Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, Yamaha Corp., Laird Thermal Systems, Komatsu Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Phononic Devices, Evident Thermoelectrics, and II-VI Marlow, Inc.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Variable Speed Generator Market: Global Market Trends and Opportunities, 2021-2030

Generator Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Generator Sets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Generator Circuit Breakers Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Stationary Generators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Solar Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Gasoline Genset Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn